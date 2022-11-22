Bride captured sprinting through Paris airport in massive wedding grown

French bride runs through the airport in a massive wedding gown. Video / @geraldinefromlabutte via Instagram

A French bride was so eager to start her honeymoon, she went straight from her wedding in the heart of Paris to the airport without changing out of her giant white dress.

Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas married her partner on November 10 in Paris and appeared to go straight from the celebration to Charles de Gaul airport to catch a flight to Venice.

In a video, which was shared by Air France, Dalban-Moreynas is shown running through the terminals with the long train of her designer gown billowing behind.

“Thank you @geraldinefromlabutte for your moving video,” read the caption. “We wish you and your husband the very best!”

Dalban-Moreynas, an entrepreneur and travel-lover, sent the video to the airline after sharing it on her Instagram along with other photos and videos.

“If you are searching for the man of your life, never stop believing,” wrote the 49-year-old entrepreneur who owns a luxury concept business.

“Because there might be a day or a night, maybe when you least expect it, it’ll hit you in the corner of your face without screaming.”

Dalban-Moreynas posted several other pictures in her dress in the airport, on the plane then, eventually in Venice.

Alongside the photos, she wrote long captions on the joy of marriage.

“That day, catch it, clench your fist real tight and don’t let it slip away. Because last night, as we walked along the Venice Canal in the night on our way to the hotel, we said we’ve never been happier than when we’re in love.”

The dress in question was designed by Milla Nova, where dresses range in price from $2000 to $8800.

Dalban-Moreynas’ approach was one way to keep a wedding dress safe while travelling by plane. However, those less willing to attract attention should always travel with it as carry-on in an opaque or black garment bag to avoid it getting lost or crushed in a checked bag. If you need to wear it at your destination, experts recommend having a garment steamer on hand to remove any creases that form during the flight.