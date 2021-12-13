Man arrested for trying to steal jet plane and see aliens at Area 51

The man stormed gates at the airport in an attempt to steal a jet plane and fly to Area 51. Photo / Unsplash, LAMPD

Las Vegas police arrest man who breached airport security claiming he wanted to steal a jet so he could get to Area 51

The incident occurred at Nevada's McCarran International Airport when the man trespassed on the runway in an attempt to "see aliens".

After using a limo to drive through fences at the airport, parking on an aircraft ramp and making a bomb threat, the man was apprehended, according to a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

An arrest was made for threatening terroristic acts, dispersing a hoax substance and trespassing, the report stated.

For the extra-terrestrially uneducated, Area 51 refers to a highly classified US Air Force facility in Nevada's Test and Training Range.

The man was arrested and put on medical hold. Photo / LVMPD

Located 135 kilometres north of Las Vegas, very little information is available to the public on the facility and its activities. The secrecy has fuelled many conspiracies over the decades. Some theorists believe it is where the US government stores UFOs and alien bodies.

Ready for another big weekend in #Vegas? We are & we’re not going to tolerate any nonsense! That’s why we quickly caught this guy! And while rare, these reckless acts can happen—which is why the @Sheriff_LVMPD made sure vehicle barriers were added to the #VegasStrip a while ago! pic.twitter.com/gHab2RQTbb — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) November 12, 2021

At 6.45 pm on Wednesday, Police were called to McCarran Airport, where a vehicle was driving dangerously around the Jet Suite X parking lot. While responding, they received a call that the vehicle had passed security gates and had accessed a plane ramp.

Airport police had already seen the individual drive between multiple planes then park next to a jet and threaten Atlantic Aviation staff when confronted.

"I have a f***ing bomb. I'm going to blow this place up," said the suspect, who was reportedly wearing a clown mask at the time.

Employees ran away to evacuate the airport while the suspect returned to his vehicle.

Once on the scene, police immediately stopped the car and detailed the man. During this time he freely admitted his plans to steal a jet and fly to Area 51 so he could see aliens. He then told police he had a shotgun and gasoline device in his car.

The gray Lincoln Continental was captured performing high-speed 'donuts' on the Las Vegas Strip. Photo / Tiktok

Upon searching the car, police found what appeared to be an imitation of an explosive device made out of a fire extinguisher and wiring.

It was later determined that the driver was also cited for reckless driving, performing donuts across the Las Vegas Strip, according to Fox 5. The trespasser was put on medical hold after the traffic footage emerged of him driving recklessly on Flamingo road.

The event interrupted air traffic, induced a significant response from the FBI and Las Vegas police and required immediate fence repairs.