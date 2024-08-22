She continues: “And it’s always being told that I owe money, and I’m like, what do you – what the f***”.

Snell complained that she received a bill of $9.25 in toll fees and another $20 was added as a “processing fee” to send the letter.

“$29 because I went in a tunnel. The f*** do you want from me, man?”

She went on to complain about how the insurance and registration of her car cost her almost $800.

“This has bloody come in the mail, compulsory third party, personal injury insurance (or) green slip certificate,” she said.

“Your due date (for) $742.80 (is) on the 25th of August, that’s in like, what, two weeks?

“Why do I owe you $800 for f***ing nothing?”

Several followers commented on the video in agreement or shock about the high prices.

“Welcome to Australia. It costs to breathe,” read a comment with more than 1200 likes.

Others based in New Zealand expressed doubts about making the move across the Tasman. “I wanted to move to Aussie, now I am having a second thought that I should just stay here in NZ,” commented one follower.

“Seems the grass isn’t always greener,” another added.

Last month, Stats NZ released new figures showing a net migration loss of 27,000 people from New Zealand to Australia last year.

“The net migration loss from New Zealand to Australia in 2023 was larger than the loss of 14,600 in 2022,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

“However, it should be noted that this is below the record loss of 43,700 in the March 2012 year.”