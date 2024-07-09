Advertisement
Net migration: Departing Kiwis hit new record, Australia’s appeal on rise

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
The number of Kiwi citizens leaving the country hit another new record in the year to May with more than 60,000 long-term departures, new Stats NZ data shows.

Migration continues to run at high levels in both directions with data showing 138,600 migrant departures in the May 2024 year, provisionally, the highest on record for an annual period.

This was offset by migrant arrivals of 221,400 for an annual net migration gain of 82,800.

The May 2024 year provisionally saw two annual records for New Zealand citizens:

  • 85,600 migrant departures, exceeding the previous record (before 2024) of 72,400 in the February 2012 year
  • net migration loss of 60,100, exceeding the previous record (before 2023−2024) of 44,400 in the February 2012 year.
Meanwhile, Stats NZ released new figures showing a net migration loss of 27,000 people from New Zealand to Australia in 2023.

”The net migration loss from New Zealand to Australia in 2023 was larger than the loss of 14,600 in 2022,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

”However, it should be noted that this is below the record loss of 43,700 in the March 2012 year.”

Traditionally, there has been a net migration loss from New Zealand to Australia. This averaged about 30,000 a year during 2004–2013, and 3000 a year during 2014–2019.

The net migration loss in 2023 was made up of 44,500 migrant departures to Australia, and 17,500 migrant arrivals from Australia.

“The annual record for migrant departures to Australia was 62,800 in the June 2012 year,” Islam said.

New Zealand citizens were the main driver of transtasman migration flows in 2023, reflecting a long-standing historical pattern.

In 2023, New Zealand citizens - people travelling on New Zealand passports - made up 84% of the 44,500 migrant departures to Australia, and 61% of the 17,500 migrant arrivals from Australia.

For migrant departures in the May 2024 year, citizens of New Zealand were the largest group, with 85,600 departures. The next largest groups were citizens of China (7900), United Kingdom (5700) Australia (5200) and India: (4300).

For migrant arrivals in the May 2024 year, citizens of India were the largest group, with 46,400 arrivals. The next largest groups were citizens of Philippines: (28,600), New Zealand: (25,500), China: (23,500) Fiji (9800) South Africa (7000), Sri Lanka (6600), United Kingdom (6300).

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

