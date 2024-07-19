Jetstar has added about 250 extra flights to Queenstown this ski season, marking the 13th year the airline has increased capacity to Aotearoa’s favourite winter city.
Executive manager of customers, Jenn Armor, said the extra flights were to keep up with ever-rising demand.
“This ski season, we’re expecting to fly a record number of passengers to and from Queenstown and have added nearly 25,000 low-fares seats to meet increased demand.”
The airline expects to fly more than 220,000 people to and from Queenstown between July and October; 10% more than in 2023.
Additional flights have been added to the most popular domestic route to the southern resort town, Auckland-Queenstown. Four extra flights per week will run during winter.