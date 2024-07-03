Fortunately, if you survived flying during this summer peak season, you’ll be just fine. While the school holidays will be busy, Surridge said it wouldn’t be as busy as summer.

Where are people travelling?

“Australia is by far and away our most popular international destination, with China, the United States and Fiji in the next three spots,” said Surridge. The mix is likely because people are using the school holidays to see friends and family or take a longer trip to somewhere warmer.

The top domestic destinations from Auckland during the school break will be Christchurch, Wellington and Queenston.

Airport reminds travellers of key changes

As families use the time off school to go away for a holiday, it’s not unusual to see a sharp uptick in the number of travellers flying around. What will be different from last year is the redevelopment project currently underway.

“Shutting up shop isn’t an option for an airport, so we’ve got to get the work done while staying fully operational”, Surridge explained, adding that this meant temporary changes to the terminals.

General changes include a new pathway between the terminals (although a free shuttle still runs between them every 15 minutes) and a new Park & Ride car park on Puhinui Road.

The domestic terminal has a new parent room and three gender-neutral toilets as well as additional seating space beyond security, due to be completed during the first week of the school holidays.

At the international terminal, the ground floor of the Transport Hub is now open for pick up and drop off, while rideshare is located a little further away than previously, past the Transport Hub.

Collecting a traveller? Use the Wait Zone

According to Auckland Airport, those collecting loved ones should use one of two Wait Zones.

Marked by bright pink Wait Zone sights, these are just a few minutes’ drive from either terminal and offer 30 minutes of free parking until the traveller is ready for pick up.

Double-check the packing regulations

Remind yourself what you can and cannot bring in carry-on bags, as Aviation Security removes around 130,000 non-compliant items from passenger bags every year.

Leave electronics and liquids in your bags

Aviation Security has a new technology at the international terminal which means you can leave your electronics (laptops, phones, iPads) and liquids, powders, and gels in your bags. Restrictions on liquid volume and carry-on items remain the same.

Check if you need a lanyard

If you have an invisible disability, explore whether you need a Sunflower Hidden Disability lanyard, which is recognised at Auckland Airport. Check out the resources and support available to help make travel easier for those with invisible disabilities.

Complete your declaration online

All passengers flying into New Zealand on an international airline must complete an NZ Travel Declaration. You can do this using paper cards handed out on the flight or simply do it online up to 24 hours before your trip at www.travellerdeclaration.govt.nz/.

Busiest days at Auckland Airport

International departures

· Sunday 7 July

· Friday 5 July

· Saturday 6 July

International arrivals

· Saturday 20 July

· Sunday 21 July

· Friday 19 July

Domestic departures

· Friday 5 July

· Friday 12 July

· Thursday 4 July

Domestic arrivals

· Thursday 4 July

· Friday 5 July

· Friday 12 July