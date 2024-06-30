Qantas flight QFA120 departed Auckland International Airport this morning, only to return three hours later. Image / FlightAware

Qantas passengers were taken on a three-hour flight to nowhere this morning when the aircraft was forced to return to Auckland due to a technical issue.

Qantas flight QF120 departed Auckland International Airport at 6.18am but instead of landing in Brisbane around 3.5 hours later, returned to Auckland after 3 hours and 13 minutes.

A Qantas spokesperson told the Herald technical issues forced the flight to turn back to Auckland, where it landed at 9.30am.

The Boeing 737-800 was one hour into the flight, cruising at around 36,000 feet when it started turning back, according to data from FlightAware. It was another two hours before the flight landed at Auckland. During this time, the aircraft completed large circles at about 20,000 feet.

People following the flight online quickly took notice of the aircraft circling.