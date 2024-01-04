Flight QF132 departed Christchurch about 6:13am and was forced to turn around nearly an hour an a half into the flight.

Melbourne-bound Qantas passengers spent three and a half hours in the air only to end up in Auckland after their flight was forced to divert due to a suspected mechanical issue.

It then began heading north along the west side of the country and circled four times above Raglan before arriving safely into Auckland Airport.

The flight from the South Island city to Melbourne normally takes three and a half hours and departs once a day.

The Herald understand the plane has been inspected by engineers and departed earlier this afternoon.



