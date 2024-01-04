Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Qantas flight from Christchurch to Melbourne diverts to Auckland after suspected mechanical issues

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Flight QF132 departed Christchurch about 6:13am and was forced to turn around nearly an hour an a half into the flight.

Flight QF132 departed Christchurch about 6:13am and was forced to turn around nearly an hour an a half into the flight.

Melbourne-bound Qantas passengers spent three and a half hours in the air only to end up in Auckland after their flight was forced to divert due to a suspected mechanical issue.

Flight QF132 departed Christchurch about 6:13am and was forced to turn around nearly an hour and a half into the flight.

It then began heading north along the west side of the country and circled four times above Raglan before arriving safely into Auckland Airport.

The flight from the South Island city to Melbourne normally takes three and a half hours and departs once a day.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Herald understand the plane has been inspected by engineers and departed earlier this afternoon.


Latest from New Zealand