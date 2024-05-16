How much money Kiwis lost to scammers last year, Wellington Water comes under fire again and school fizzy drink ban falls. Video / NZ Herald

The charge of murder has been dropped against the man charged over a fatal stabbing at Christchuch’s City Mission, with the Crown saying there was no chance of conviction based on the evidence.

Jordan Morris, 22, died in March after he was stabbed once in the abdomen during an incident at the Hereford St emergency night shelter.

A 67-year-old man was charged with murder.

He appeared in the High Court at Christchurch today before Justice Cameron Mander - and the murder charge was dropped.

Justice Mander allowed the Solicitor General’s decision on the charges to be read in court.

Prosecutor Mitchell McClenaghan said the Solicitor General had “carefully reviewed” material from the police investigation - including statements of those who were present and witnessed the fatal incident.

Also considered were forensic and pathology reports, reports from police who attended the scene, medical records from both the accused and victim and a psychiatric report for the accused.

McClenghan said there was “no dispute” the man caused Morris’ death, however he was “under serious physical attack at the time the knife was used”.

“There is no reasonable prospect of conviction and no reasonable prospect of the Crown disproving self-defence,” he said of the murder charge.

He said the Solicitor General had predominantly focused on the charge of murder and manslaughter, but the advice also applied to any assault charge.

Justice Mander formally withdrew the murder charge and the man walked free from court.

The man was granted name suppression at his first court appearance.

A full hearing will be held in future to determine whether that suppression is made permanent or his name can be made public.

Morris’ family strongly opposed ongoing suppression.

Justice Mander said it was likely a Coroner’s inquest would be held in relation to Morris’ death.