Fire services were called to a house fire on Seddon St in Raetihi on Thursday evening. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person suffered smoke inhalation when a kitchen fire spread to the roof of a house in Raetihi.

Emergency services were called to the Seddon St property about 5.10pm on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Two fire trucks attended from Raetihi and one from Ohakune.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent at 5.38pm.

“There was one patient assessed at the scene.“

The person did not need to be taken to hospital and was treated at the scene.

