The Air New Zealand Boeing 787 Dreamliner diverted back to Auckland last night due to a mechanical issue. Photo / Supplied

The travel plans of passengers on an Air New Zealand service to Papeete were sent off course after a diversion to their 787 aircraft out of Auckland last night.

Flight NZ902 diverted back to Auckland just under an hour into its journey to French Polynesia.

A spokesperson for the airline said the decision to turn around was made due to an issue with the aircraft’s hydraulic systems.

“Due to limited engineering support and parts available in Papeete, the decision was made for the aircraft to return back to Auckland, where it landed safely just after 9pm,” said Captain David Morgan, chief operational integrity and safety officer.

Affected passengers have been offered a replacement service scheduled to depart on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

Travellers are entitled to claim “reasonable” accommodation and food expenses from the carrier, incurred due to the disruption.