Passengers travelling on international flights from Auckland Airport will be able to keep laptops and liquids in their carry-on bags for security screening thanks to new scanners.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said it would create a more efficient and seamless travel experience for holidaymakers and businesses, enabling faster movement.

This would also reduce the risk of flight delays, he said.

New Computed Tomography (CT) scanning machines now being used at Auckland Airport’s international screening point will be rolled out to more passenger screening points across the country.

The machines will be rolled out at domestic airports across the country between now and December, reducing pressure on aviation security lines, Brown said.

The CT scanners create high quality 3D images in real-time that allow aviation security officers to better assess the contents of bags. They have already been introduced in some other countries.

The volume of liquids, aerosols and gels, carried by travellers on an international flight still applies, and should be carried in individual containers of 100ml or less, with the total number of containers that are 100ml or less must not exceed one litre.

International travellers departing from Christchurch and Wellington Airports have been able to leave laptops and liquids in carry-on since December.

Auckland Airport is the departure point for the majority of New Zealand’s international flights with about 75 per cent of New Zealand’s international departures.

