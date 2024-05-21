Voyager 2023 media awards
Strong earnings not enough to stop NZ sharemarket’s slide - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index was down 59.72 points or 0.51 per cent.

Strong earnings results from Infratil and Turners Automotive, reporting a record year, could not stem a half a per cent fall on the New Zealand sharemarket.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was on a gradual slide

