A flight attendant was filmed losing her temper at an entitled passenger on a flight to Delhi. Video / @shukla_tarun

A video has shown an IndiGo flight attendant yelling at a passenger after they allegedly made another crewmember cry.

The flight attendant is shown laying into the male passenger on the low-cost Indian carrier, telling him she was not his ‘servant’.

“Shut up! I am not your servant,” she yelled on the December 16 flight from Istanbul to Delhi. A video of the incident shared by Indian reporter Tarun Shukla quickly went viral after they posted it to Twitter.

“Stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because of you,” said the airline employee, who has not been identified.

A crew member is seen trying to pull the woman away as she continues to yell that the passenger “cannot talk to the crew like that”.

The argument was prompted when the passenger’s meal of choice was not available, according to a statement from IndiGo.

“The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection,” said a spokesperson.

Angry about the situation, the man allegedly reduced the crew member serving him to tears. The clip begins as a second flight attendant asks him to “please try to understand” the situation.

“There is a cart and counted meals are uplifted [on the plane],” she yells over the sound of the plane’s engine.

An @IndiGo6E crew and a passenger on an Istanbul flight to Delhi (a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with @TurkishAirlines ) on 16th December : pic.twitter.com/ZgaYcJ7vGv — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022

“I am so sorry, sir, but you cannot talk to the crew like that. I’m literally listening to you with all due respect, but you have to respect the crew as well,” she says.

Irate, the passenger tells her to “shut up”, to which she replies “you shut up”.

“I am an employee. I am not your servant,” she says, then readjust her facemask and walks away.

Many viewers claimed the crewmember was justified in lashing out.

“Good for her for taking a stand and snapping at an obnoxious, entitled passenger,” wrote one user.

“Passengers shouldn’t behave as if they own the airlines & in-flight crew members are their servant,” another added.