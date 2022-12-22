Facebook / Bill English

Crispy, cheesy and slathered with delicious toppings, it’s no surprise why people around the world adore pizza.

If you’re obsessed with finding the world’s best pizza (or just love a good slice of pie), you may not have to travel all the way to Italy to find it.

According to a global ranking for 2022, one of the best pizzerias in the world can be found in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The 50 Best Pizzas in the World has made it’s fourth debut thanks to global travel site Big 7 Travel, which ranked restaurants around the world on several factors.

Restaurants were judged according to several factors including curs, sauce and cheese, value for money, consistency (google and critic reviews), innovation, atmosphere, location/accessibility and previous awards.

While Italy is the ‘spiritual home’ of pizza, Big 7 said they wanted to both celebrate traditional pizzas as well as calling out more innovative takes.

Pizza-loving Kiwis will be thrilled to know a New Zealand pizzeria made the list; Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana.

Self-described as ‘the home of delicious, authentic Pizza Napoletana in Auckland’, diners can find their light sourdough crust pizzas at one of three locations; Ponsonby, Takapuna and Eastridge.

Dante's Pizzeria. Picture / Supplied.

It’s these crusts that helped the pizzeria claim 24th place on the top 50 list according to the ranking.

“Dante’s sourdough is made exclusively with Nuvola Super Caputo flour that’s imported directly from Italy,” said the ranking. “Dante’s long-fermented and highly hydrated sourdough is baked in handmade ovens imported from Naples.”

It’s this level of care, the ranking said, that made it “a pizza like no other”.

Founded in 2003 by Kevin Morris, Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana was named after his Italian grandfather Dante, who taught him about Italian cuisine as a child.

Kevin Morris with pizza at Dante's Pizza at Ponsonby Central. Photo / Doug Sherring

However, if you’re a pizza snob who is eager to check out the world’s top three spots, you may need to dust off your passport.

Third place went to Peppe Pizzeria in Paris, which was opened in January 2020 by Peppe Cutraro, a “pizza maestro” who perfected the art of pizza while training in Naples.

Ken’s Artisan Pizza in Portland took silver, with it’s long fermented dough, which is wood-fired and layered with seasonal ingredients like fennel and braised oxtail.

It feels only fitting that first place goes to the home of pizza, Naples Italy. There are no doubt dozens of places to choose from, but in 2022, 10 by Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria won the top spot.

Alongside the classic Margherita and Marinara, Vitagliano also puts a more contemporary spin on the menu, with high-quality, creative ingredients. Yet, no pizza will set you back more than €10.



