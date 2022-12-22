An artist's impression of Silversea's new Silver Nova, which will be powered by LNG and hydrogen plus battery power, making it one of the most environmentally friendly ships at sea. Photo / Supplied

Like a new model car straight off the production line, a new cruise ship has an irresistible "fresh out of the box" scent and cutting-edge features that surprise and delight (and occasionally leave you scratching your head).

Some of the newest ships on the horizon are refined versions of previous vessels; others promise mind-blowing attractions, some of which remain top secret. With more open space on deck, larger cabins and a focus on environmentally conscious cruising, there's a lot to get excited about next year and beyond.

Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity's fourth and final Edge class ship, Celebrity Ascent, adds to an already innovative design with the line's first dedicated solo rooms for single travellers. Photo / Supplied

Celebrity's fourth and final Edge0class ship, Celebrity Ascent, adds to an already innovative design with the line's first dedicated solo rooms for single travellers and additional shared spaces to create an upmarket resort at sea.

The Magic Carpet, a platform that can be raised, lowered and used to host everything from drinks to dining and entertainment, also features. Suite guests will have exclusive access to The Retreat, a ship-within-a-ship with a private sundeck, restaurant and lounge, when the ship debuts in December 2023.

There are more than 30 drinking and dining venues plus world-class shows in an impressive digital theatre.

Why you'll love it: Everything about Celebrity Ascent oozes style and class.

Why you won't: The Retreat sounds fabulous but it's out of reach for many travellers.

celebritycruises.com

Virgin Voyages: Resilient Lady

Heading to Australia and New Zealand for next year's summer season, the 2700-passenger Resilient Lady is set to become the third vessel in Virgin Voyages' expanding fleet in 2023 and offers a vibrant cruise experience aimed at a young and young-at-heart demographic.

A basic beverage package, gratuities, free Wi-Fi and fitness classes come as standard. Cabins are modern, with colours and curves and a funky retro 1970s edge. Accommodation ranges from solo staterooms to huge RockStar suites that include record players, electric guitars and a bottomless mini bar. There are more than 20 dining venues to choose from, all of which come at no additional charge.

Why you'll love it: Virgin Voyages are adults-only ships so no under-18s are allowed onboard.

Why you won't: You've got young kids and love cruising as a family.

virginvoyages.com

Cunard: Queen Anne

An artist's impression of the spa on new cruise ship Queen Anne, a ship that will refine the elegant Cunard cruise experience and also embrace the future. Photo / Supplied

Queen Anne refines the elegant Cunard cruise experience and also embraces the future, incorporating many of the iconic cruise brand's classic and much-loved features along with new innovations and a few surprises like DJ sets by the pool.

With a combination of Art Deco and thoroughly modern design details, Queen Anne is set to appeal to a younger crowd than previous ships but more traditional guests haven't been forgotten. Catching a show from the comfort of a velvet seat at the Royal Court Theatre, dining at Britannia Restaurant or raising a pint at the Golden Lion Pub never goes out of style.

Mareel Wellness & Beauty, the line's new spa area and wellness studio, is impressive and features a Wellness Cafe and plenty of options for pampering. Cunard's Queen Anne is scheduled to begin sailing in early 2024.

Why you'll love it: DJ sets by the aft pool? Bring it on!

Why you won't: One is not amused by Cunard getting hip with the kids.

cunard.com

Norwegian Cruise Lines: Norwegian Viva

An artist's impression of Norwegian Viva, a cruise ship launching in late 2023. Photo / Supplied

The second in her class, Norwegian Viva is exciting, spacious and refined as her sister ship, Norwegian Prima. Catering to all ages and tastes, there's an abundance of entertainment on offer including Broadway shows and live music, plus a multi-level racetrack and an adrenaline-charged 10-storey dry slide called The Drop.

If you want to scare yourself silly with a friend, The Rush's duelling slides are for you. If all this excitement isn't to your taste, opt for a room with a butler in The Haven, which has a dedicated pool, lounge and bar, restaurant and a private lift for Haven guests. Norwegian Viva will be based in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean when it begins sailing in late 2023.

Why you'll love it: You've cruised in Europe before and don't mind skipping a few ports.

Why you won't: The ship's port-intensive itineraries don't leave much time for enjoying the ship.

ncl.com

Royal Caribbean: Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean's new ship and first-in-class Icon of the Seas continues to be shrouded in mystery. The line has gone to great lengths to keep this new ship's look and design under wraps but has dropped a few details and hints to excite cruise fans. Firstly, Icon will be powered by LNG to run more cleanly and reduce its carbon footprint and the line promises the ship will be a game changer when it comes to design and innovation.

Royal Caribbean has some serious runs on the board when it comes to this, with the likes of the FlowRider surfing simulator and iFly indoor skydiving revolutionising the line's Quantum class ships. For now, it's a case of keeping your ears to the ground – and your eyes on Herald Travel - and waiting for further announcements.

Why you'll love it: Getting on a cutting-edge, tech savvy ship and learning how to use everything sounds exciting.

Why you won't: If the thought of finding information and making arrangements onboard using your phone and touch screens fills you with dread.

royalcaribbean.com

Carnival Cruises: Carnival Jubilee

An artist's impression of Carnival Jubilee, which will be the third ship in Carnival's Excel, continuing the virtual theme park at sea vibe. Photo / Supplied

Carnival Jubilee is the third ship in Carnival's Excel class after Carnival Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, and continues the virtual theme park at sea vibe. There's a roller coaster, waterslides, candy store, loads of fast food outlets and pizza delivery to anywhere on the ship.

Family-orientated from bow to stern, Carnival Jubilee incorporates loads of family-friendly dining and play options, including the Family Feud Live gameshow and Seuss at Sea. For adults wanting a break, the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat is far enough away from the squeals of delight around other parts of the ship. Like many new cruise ships, Carnival Jubilee will be LNG powered and is due to begin sailing from Galveston in 2023.

Why you'll love it: You adore theme parks and having fun with your family and friends.

Why you won't: You prefer a serene cruise experience without the pitter patter of little feet.

carnival.com.au

Oceania Cruises: Oceania Vista

Oceania Vista is the first of two new 1200-passenger Allura-class ships for Oceania Cruises and will take your culinary fantasies to the next level. Photo / Supplied

Oceania Vista is the first of two new 1200-passenger Allura-class ships for Oceania Cruises and will take your culinary fantasies to the next level with an onboard French bakery and dazzling array of specialty dining options included in the fare. You might need some stamina to work your way through all of the restaurants onboard but it's a challenge worth dedicating yourself to when the ship begins sailing in April 2023.

Every cabin has a balcony, rainforest shower and plenty of storage and there's a new accommodation category for solo travellers. On a ship like this, even the most affordable rooms feel incredibly luxurious. Oceania Vista will spend its time sailing in Europe, Canada and the US.

Why you'll love it: You're a passionate foodie who also loves cruising.

Why you won't: Short cruises of less than seven days are your preferred option.

oceaniacruises.com

Silversea: Silver Nova

An artist's impression of Silversea's new Silver Nova, which will be powered by LNG and hydrogen plus battery power, making it one of the most environmentally friendly ships at sea. Photo / Supplied

Silver Nova is the epitome of high-end cruising with a crew-to-guest ratio that is almost 1:1, allowing for almost pre-cognitive service. It's also powered by LNG and hydrogen plus battery power, something that will make it one of the most environmentally friendly ships at sea and in port.

Stylishly decorated with contemporary Scandi-inspired decor, this all-balcony ship has a luxurious yet homely vibe with plenty of welcoming areas for cruisers to sit and chat. Silver Nova will be the line's first Nova class vessel and the largest in the fleet when it debuts in early 2024.

Why you'll love it: You're an environmentally conscious cruiser with deep pockets.

Why you won't: Your idea of dressing up involves putting on a clean T-shirt and a nice pair of shorts.

silversea.com

This story originally appeared in New Zealand Herald Travel here.