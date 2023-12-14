Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / Travel
Premium

Why I ate my first dessert in 5 years at this NZ restaurant

4 minutes to read
Sarah Pollok
By
Sarah Pollok

Multimedia Journalist

The dessert is so good at Christchurch’s INATI restaurant, travel writer Sarah Pollok decides to indulge her sweet tooth for the first time in five years

To say one hasn’t eaten dessert in five years

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.