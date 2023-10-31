Wellington Mayor Justin Lester speaks about the launch of the Wellington Monopoly board.

Christchurch is getting its very own Monopoly board after Cantabrians voted on which city landmarks should be included in the city’s own version the famous board game.

The Garden City has become the fourth custom New Zealand Monopoly board following a board launch in Southland last year and in Wellington in 2017.

After months of collaboration with locals, thousands across the Christchurch region have placed their votes for which landmarks they think should be on the board.

Today, the board is being launched in the city which is rebuilding from the devastating earthquakes of 2010 and 2011.

The game features a host of landmark Christchurch locations.

The custom-themed squares on the Christchurch Monopoly board are:

Brown – Orana Wildlife Park, Avon River

Light Blue – Isaac Theatre Royal, The Court Theatre, International Antarctic Centre

Pink – Punting on the Avon River, Christchurch Adventure Park, Christchurch Tram

Orange – The Crossing, Merivale Mall, Westfield Riccarton

Red – Pegasus Bay Winery, Inati, The George

Yellow – The Bog, Fat Eddie’s, Joes Garage

Green – Christ’s College Canterbury, St Margaret’s College, University of Canterbury

Dark Blue – Christchurch Cathedral, Hagley Park

Transport – Christchurch Airport, Antarctic Hägglund, Cathedral Junction, Lyttelton Port

Utilities - Orion

Tax – Go Media

Chance & Community Chest noted – Christchurch Casino

Charlotte Waalkens, representative from the Winning Moves, the makers of custom Monopoly Boards, said: “As a New Zealander myself, I am thrilled to be coming home to honour a Kiwi town with their own custom Monopoly game.

“Christchurch is not only known for its incredible strength and resilience over the years but is beloved for its beautiful scenery and rich cultural scene.

“I can’t think of a better place to pay tribute to for our first New Zealand project in years.”

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said it was fantastic news that Christchurch is getting its own version of Monopoly.

“There’s so much to love about our city and now everyone will get to experience that on the Monopoly board, whether it’s the mountains on our doorstep, Hagley Park or Fat Eddie’s,” he said.

“This really highlights the beauty and wide range of activities on offer in the city. I can’t wait to sit down and play Christchurch Monopoly with my family.”

The Monopoly game first hit shelves in 1935. Since then it has been played by more than one billion people.