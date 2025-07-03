Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Chris Hipkins gets the pip over ram raids; Tamatha Paul takes the bait on law and order – Audrey Young

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

In one of her last appearances at Parliament, Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp tells minister Tama Potaka his changes to Whānau Ora "don't make sense." Video / Parliament TV
Audrey Young
Opinion by Audrey Young
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.
Learn more

This is a transcript of the Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click here, select “Inside Politics with Audrey Young” and save your preferences.

Welcome to Inside Politics in what is turning out to be the Paul Goldsmith week. The Justice Minister has been talking everywhere,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics