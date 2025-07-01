A new fines regime, longer prison sentences and an “aggravated theft offence” are being introduced to deter shoplifters.

In measures announced by the Government today, a new infringement regime will impose a $500 fine on a person stealing goods valued up to $500.

For goods worth more than $500, fines would be up to $1,000.

A new “aggravated theft offence” will apply for thieves taking goods worth less than $2000 and if the theft is “offensive, threatening, insulting, or disorderly”.

The Government has strengthened maximum penalties for theft, to one year in prison for stolen goods worth $2000 or less and seven years if the value exceeded $2000.

The measures are within the Government’s wider reform of the Crimes Act, expected to be introduced to the House this year.

It’s understood police would have the next year to implement the new fines regime.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said light penalties for shoplifting undermined public confidence in the justice system.

“Currently, the administrative burden can deter retailers from making official complaints, and lower-level offending often goes unreported or unpunished.

“It’s disheartening, and our Government will not sit by while shoplifters rob businesses of their livelihoods.”

The measures originated from the Government’s Ministerial Advisory Group, created to combat retail crime.

The same group was behind the Government’s adoption of new citizen’s arrest powers that allowed retailers to detain shoplifters as they waited for police.

