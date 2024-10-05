Read more: Quieter places to go in Japan if Tokyo feels too busy.

Kyoto’s first museum dedicated to geisha culture

The Gion district in Kyoto is deeply connected to the geisha tradition. With growing interest in cultural experiences and fascination with geisha culture, travellers should add the newly opened Gion Kagai Art Museum to their Japan itinerary for an immersive experience.

While Gion is a well-known district, this museum offers a fresh look at the intricacies of geisha life, beyond the usual tourist experiences. Set within a serene garden, it transports visitors into the world of geisha and maiko. The museum showcases a permanent collection of hand-painted kimono, Nishijin-woven obi, traditional makeup tools, and solo performances of the Kyomai dance by a geisha or maiko. We recommend visiting early to catch the performances and explore the tranquil garden. Visit gion-museum.com/en.

Gion Kagai Art Museum showcases geisha history and culture. Photo / Wang Xi, Unsplash

A tranquil stay on Teshima Island

Japan’s creativity and artistry are world-renowned. From viral videos of everyday citizens showcasing the most creative OOTDs to award-winning works of art in galleries, Japan is a country intricately connected to creativity. However, its artistic side can sometimes be overshadowed by its flashy, innovative attractions.

One of Japan’s most creative islands, Teshima, now offers a minimalist treat. World-renowned fashion brand Muji has launched Muji Base, a minimalist retreat on the island. Muji Base is centered around the concept of “a base for experiencing local culture” - offering a new lifestyle for visitors who value living in harmony as well as nature. With a maximum capacity of four people, the retreat blends art, nature, and minimalism, offering a unique experience of community-based living. Visit muji.com/jp/ja/special-feature/mujibase/teshima-en.

Muji is opening a minimalist retreat on Teshima Island. Photo / 123RF

Illuminating Niseko

Japan transforms with every season, and its seasonal attractions change accordingly. Tourists flock to Niseko in Hokkaido for its powdery snow and luxurious ski resorts in winter, but the district can see fewer visitors during the off season. However, this year, a different experience awaits.

Artist Bruce Munro’s 1.3km-long light showcase is illuminating Niseko Hanazono Resort with mesmerising installations. Munro’s Mountain Lights is an immersive large-scale art installation, with two new exhibits: “Moon Blooms”, featuring 1000 colour-changing lights that appear after a gondola ride, and “Prismatic Spring”, a 1.3km-long ribbon of light featuring 180,000 points of illumination. For the best views, we recommend booking a gondola ride and timing your visit around sunset for maximum impact. The installation started on July 1 and will end on October 6. Visit mountain-lights.com/en/.

Bruce Munro's light installation. Photo / Getty Images

Alice in Borderland fans, this one’s for you

Thrilling game-centred shows like South Korea’s Squid Game and Japan’s Alice in Borderland have taken the internet by storm. Fans can now experience the excitement in real life through immersive, first-person experiences.

Immersive Fort Tokyo invites Alice in Borderland fans to a high-stakes, escape room-style experience. Players can test their skills and luck in puzzle-solving challenges, augmented reality adventures, and team-based missions inspired by the TV series. Even if you’re not a fan, the variety of themed rooms offers thrilling experiences for everyone. Visit immersivefort.com/en/index.html.

Challenge your friends to a team-based escape room activity. Photo / Getty Images

The revival of Japan’s oldest hot spring

When planning a trip to Japan, visiting a traditional onsen - Japan’s famous hot springs - is likely on your list. And among the many options, you can’t go wrong with one of Japan’s oldest and most renowned: Dogo Onsen.

Located in Ehime Prefecture, Dogo Onsen is a national treasure, referenced in Japanese art and pop culture, including the 11th-century novel The Tale of Genji and Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away. With a history spanning 3000 years, Dogo Onsen is a marvel, from its traditional architecture to its revitalising waters. Having undergone extensive restoration since 2019, the Honkan building has reopened, ready to welcome visitors for a rejuvenating experience. Visit dogo.jp/en.

Dogo Onsen is said to be one of the oldest hot spring resorts in Japan. Photo / Getty Images

