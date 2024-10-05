Tangalooma Resort on Moreton Island is an all-in-one resort. From the thrill of adventure to the most relaxing stays, the resort offers a chill getaway set in the beauty of Australia’s natural wonders. The resort recently announced an addition to its exemplary offerings: the Reef Cat, a 300-passenger vessel providing top-notch services to guests travelling to the resort. The Reef Cat was previously a passenger ferry in North Queensland before it was acquired by Tanglooma in 2020. Its renovation transformed the iconic boat, and it now boasts a panoramic sundeck with 360 views, a fully accessible lower deck, and a bar stocked with snacks and beverages. The Resort runs four scheduled return services from Brisbane to Tangalooma every day. Secure your tickets at tangalooma.com

Tangalooma Resort's new boat, the Reef Cat. Photo / Tangalooma Island Resort

It’s here and it’s queer! Melt Festival is back

A bright rainbow is casting over Brisbane as Melt Festival 2024 colours the city with activities. From October 23 to November 10, Brisbane will be the ultimate playground for LGBTQIA+ artists and allies. This vibrant festival will light up Brisbane from Fortitude Valley to Wynnum, with over 220 events spread across 70+ venues. From outdoor installations to a dazzling river parade, exhibitions, and performances, the city will come alive with creativity and inclusivity. Join the festivities and buy your tickets at melt.org.au.

Brisbane Melt Festival is on from October 23 to November 10. Photo / Brisbane Local Marketing on Unsplash

New luxury hotel opens on Hawaii Island

A new luxury hotel is waiting for you in Hawaii. Welcome to Hamakua Hotel, a lavish sanctuary on the majestic Hāmākua Coast on the Big Island of Hawaii. Picture 25 acres of lush tropical paradise, with just eight oceanfront rooms and a spacious Estate House, offering an exclusive and elevated holiday spot for you and your family. Upon arrival, you’ll find yourself wanting to jump immediately into the infinity pool or the pristine water outdoors. There are several activities to keep guests entertained, from hiking down to the beach, relaxing on your private lanai, or spotting dolphins and whales from the cliffside. hamakuahotel.com

You'll want to dive straight into the pristine waters of the Big Island of Hawaii. Photo / Getty Images

Great food is coming to Adelaide

Get ready, food lovers - Station Road (STN RD) is about to make its debut at Tarntanya’s Festival Plaza in Adelaide, promising an exceptional dining experience for locals and tourists alike. Station Road will open its doors in November this year, on the ground floor of Festival Tower; a stunning addition to the revitalised Adelaide Riverbank Entertainment Precinct. Chef Baine Stubbs, known for his work at Vue de Monde and Paris’s Elsworth and Clamato, is leading the restaurant with a curated menu of mouthwatering dishes focused on the fusion of modern Australian flavours and French flair. Highlights include lobster cannelloni with Iberico ham and wagyu eye fillet with sauce au poivre, paired with a diverse wine list. Make an early reservation for November at stnrd.com.au

Adelaide Riverbank Entertainment Precinct







