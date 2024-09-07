The resort

Tangalooma Resort is reached via a 75-minute catamaran cruise from Brisbane, and yet it feels like a world away. As your gateway to picture-perfect Moreton Island – a nature lovers’ paradise – there is a heap of things to do here.

There is also a wealth of accommodation to choose from, including hotels, units, villas and apartments, many of which are beachfront-facing.

Favoured by couples and families alike, there’s a swimming pool and several dining options.

Tangalooma Resort is just a 75-minute catamaran ride from Brisbane. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Things to do

Tangalooma Resort is centred around activities and there are boundless opportunities to explore the motu. A helicopter excursion above the island will reveal an ocean that’s home to a plethora of marine life, both little and large.

If you want to take a closer look at what the island’s waters have to offer, parasailing will throw you 45m into the air where you can see everything from giant sea turtles to Dougie the Dugong. Although, the idea of Dougie is more a fairytale than reality as there are about 800 Dugongs living around the island that you could be on the lookout for.

The resort offers a chance to spot the elusive wobbegong shark while snorkelling. Photo / Jack Coffey

The island’s shipwrecks

The 17 sunken ships have become artificial reefs over time, adorned with vibrant coral gardens that attract an incredible diversity of marine life.

Snorkelling through the ships offers a glimpse into this underwater world, where visitors can glide through crystal-clear waters amidst schools of tropical fish, sea turtles and, if you look closely, the wobbegong shark. This unique blend of history and natural beauty makes Tangalooma Resort an unparalleled destination for marine enthusiasts.

Moreton Island is the world’s third largest sand island. Photo / Jack Coffey

The island is renowned for its fascinating shipwrecks just off the coast, deliberately sunk to create a thriving marine habitat.

There are also options to rent out a camera to film your snorkelling adventure through the wrecks, however, if you don’t have the steady hands of a surgeon, you may find afterwards that only about one in 10 of everything you shot is usable.

The 17 shipwrecks at Moreton Island were deliberately sunk to create an artificial reef. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Dolphin feeding

One of the key selling points of the island is the opportunity to feed wild dolphins. The pod has been coming to the island for over 40 years every evening to treat guests to a magical experience.

At the same time almost every day, island workers gather with buckets of fish while the dolphins wait patiently lined up just offshore.

I was probably much more impatient than the dolphins to get in the water.

Each guest is given their own turn to walk out and individually feed the dolphins as they very gently eat it right out of your hand.

What could possibly be more magical than that?

The island resort takes great care to avoid altering the dolphins’ natural behaviour. The fish given only constitute 15% of their diet, to make sure the wild dolphins remain independent and don’t become dependent on human generosity.

Tangalooma’s dolphin-feeding tradition has been ongoing for over 40 years. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Quad-biking

If you are up for exploring more of what has been officially declared the world’s third-largest sand island, then you should consider booking one of the island’s quad-biking tours.

You’ll traverse sandy trails, lush greenery, and picturesque beach routes, all the while taking in stunning views of Moreton Bay and its surroundings.

The combination of the island’s natural beauty and the thrill of quad-biking makes it an unforgettable way to experience Tangalooma’s unique environment.

Moreton Island’s quad-biking tours take you through one of Australia’s most unique landscapes. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Food and drink

If you do it right, by the end of your adventure-packed day you will want nothing more than to put your feet up and enjoy the sunset on this golden paradise.

The B&Bs Bar offers a range of Australian beer and wine or if you’re feeling particularly fancy, sunset cocktails will bring a perfect end to your day.

There are a variety of options on the Island to eat your heart out, from beach cafes to barbecues.

Fire and Stone offers guests traditional Asian cuisine with beef, pork, duck, and chicken as well as vegetarian options to suit all preferences.

Tangalooma Resort features beachfront accommodation options ideal for couples and families. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Checklist

MORETON ISLAND, QUEENSLAND

GETTING THERE

Fly non-stop from Auckland to Brisbane Airport in about 3 hours, 50 minutes with Air NZ, Jetstar and China Airlines. Tangalooma Island Resort is a 75-minute catamaran cruise from Brisbane.

DETAILS

tangalooma.com