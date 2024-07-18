During my stay, there is one family taking advantage of the adult-only resort’s “family week”, which runs during the New Zealand and Australian school holidays. The 18-bure limit means this spot will never become overrun but always check your date of stay to ensure your holiday is as child-free or as child-inclusive as you’d like.

Check-in: Many resorts make a good impression during check-in, but few do it before you even reach the property. Yasawa Island Resort’s hotel transfer has me feeling like an A-list celebrity before we even reach the island.

I’m collected from Blue Lagoon Beach by a pair of gentlemen on a small speedboat, which skips across the deep blue water for 45 minutes until we reach a chain of empty, white-sand beaches. Owned by locals, the beaches are rented by the hotel to host exclusive picnics for guests and today, it’s my lunch destination.

As a Kiwi, an empty beach isn’t rare for me but what makes this truly special is the flax canopy with cushions, unbelievably blue, balmy water and a view of the surrounding tropical islands.

One of the many beautiful beaches around Yasawa Island Resort in Fiji. Photo / Sarah Pollok

I’m left to help myself to the cooler box, which has a Caesar salad, chocolate cake and fruit. I enjoy uninterrupted bliss before we reboard and zip around the corner to the resort.

Sat behind the wide beach, the newly refurbished property (completed in the last six months to the tune of $1.4 million) blends seamlessly into the tropical forest behind; a theme that continues throughout the property, which draws heavily from Fijian nature and design.

Taking a seat in the open-air lobby, I’m presented with a fragrant lei and a cocktail while a group of staff, from chefs and maids, perform Bula Maleya. Finally, after ticking a form to request what complimentary non-alcoholic drinks I’d like sent to my room, I enjoy the five-minute walk through lush green forest to my bure.

Room: The deluxe beachfront bure is one of 10 palatial rooms on the edge of the property, boasting an ocean view and beachside veranda. Open-plan, the split-level bure features a generous lounge area where I found a selection of teas with coffee, a plunger and a small fridge of complimentary drinks. Up two small steps, the bedroom space is lightly furnished and spacious, with the bathroom tucked around a wall.

Rooms are surrounded by lush forest at Yasawa Island Resort in Fiji. Photo / Supplied

Like many luxury Pacific resorts, the aesthetic is a combination of Fijian and Scandinavian with white walls, cream ceramic tile flooring, framed minimalist prints of nature and a combination of blonde and chocolate-coloured wood furnishings.

As for the large bed, let’s just say you shouldn’t lie down on the perfectly firm pillows and feather-soft white sheets unless you want to quickly fall asleep. Given the distance to the beach, I’m tempted to doze off to the sound of waves but the heat wins out and the deliciously cold air puts me to sleep almost instantly.

Room 15 at Yasawa Island Resort in Fiji. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: I want three things at a luxury Fiji hotel: large fluffy towels, spacious showers and an abundance of Pure Fiji toiletries. I’m pleased to report Yasawa Islands Resort delivered on all three, as well as an outdoor shower and two vanities so couples don’t have to share.

Facilities: While the room is beautiful and the resort is beachfront, most of my time is spent at the infinity pool. After perusing the well-stocked book-swap shelf in the library room and selecting a new novel I’d been meaning to read, I beeline to the loungers and allow the day to blur by in a haze of pool dips, free mocktails and naps.

I have the space entirely to myself for most of the afternoon, accompanied only by the sound of the waves, wind rustling through the palm trees and staff bustling around the open-air restaurant located between the pool and lobby. Sipping on coconut water, it’s quite literally everything you think of when picturing a luxurious Fiji escape.

The pool at Yasawa Island Resort in Fiji. Photo / Supplied

Once thoroughly toasted in the Fijian sunshine, I go and peruse the free activities on offer, which include stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, and guided walks, as well as bookable excursions such as a Sunday church service and fishing.

Food and drink: For those accustomed to limited dining options, a menu of just two or three options can be a surprise, but this is standard when staying on a remote island miles from the mainland.

Thankfully, Yasawa Island Resort’s chef is an absolute talent, and every dish from breakfast to dessert boasts fresh, local produce and a nice balance of Western and local options. Even better, the kitchen is happy to make any alterations to suit my vegan-ish dietary requirements or preferences. Expect anything from kokoda (Fijian ceviche) and lovo (similar to a hāngī) to smoothie bowls and eggs on toast.

Accessibility: Yasawa Island Resort does not have accessible rooms and the island is best suited to those comfortable getting in and out of a boat that lands on the beach or a small charter plane that lands in a nearby field from Nadi Airport.

One of the many beautiful beaches around Yasawa Island Resort in Fiji. Photo / Sarah Pollok

When are the resort’s Family Weeks?

The resort is adults-only, aside from “Family Weeks” when children can stay. Family Weeks in 2025 will be:

December 21, 2024 - January 5, 2025

April 12 - 27, 2025

July 5 - 20, 2025

September 27 - October 12, 2025

December 20, 2025 - January 4, 2026

Contact:

For up-to-date prices and information visit yasawa.com or email reservations@yasawa.com.