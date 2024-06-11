Head to the Yasawa Island for an unforgettable holiday. Photo / Tourism Fiji

Love the idea of jetting off to a land of pure paradise this winter? Fiji’s Yasawa Islands are just that. Sarah Pollok provides the full lowdown on how to enjoy these exotic drops of Utopia

Warm, family-friendly, laid back and oh-so-close to New Zealand, it’s really no surprise we Kiwis are long-time fans of Fiji. Whether you want to flop on a beach with a book, swim up close with the fishes, indulge in massages or spend some family time splashing around beachside pools, this destination has it all.

Denarau has long been a particular favourite, as it takes a quick three-hour flight from Auckland and a 20-minute drive from Nadi Airport to the resort spot, which boasts several hotels from budget to luxe.

However, for travellers who want to go somewhere new, prefer remote, crowd-free destinations or simply want to add something to their family holiday their kids won’t forget, it’s time to book a trip to the Yasawa Islands.

What are the Yasawa Islands?

If you’ve never heard of the Yasawa Islands, it’s a chain of around 20 lush, serene islands that begins just 50km off the northwest coast of Viti Levu, the main island, and stretches northwards.

With only a handful of villages, hotels and little else, the islands have just over 2200 residents to Viti Levu’s 740,000 and its slight distance from the mainland means the traditional ways of life still hold strong.

Are they worth visiting?

As mentioned, the Yasawa Islands should be on the “to visit” list for any Fiji-bound traveller who wants to escape the crowds, see a different side of Fiji or add a splash of adventure into their Pacific holiday.

Between the white-sand beaches you can enjoy all to yourself, unbelievably clear snorkel spots, paradise-like views and opportunities to witness a simpler Fijian way of life, there’s more than enough to keep even the most active traveller entertained.

How to get from the mainland to the Yasawas?

Island hopping typically brings to mind adventurous youths willing (and able) to spend precious holiday time lugging their backpacks on and off small boats. However, travellers eager to experience a crowd-free Fijii should know it’s deceptively easy to get from Denerau to this string of stunning islands.

Enter, the Yasawa Flyer.

Many travellers may wonder how to get from Fiji to the Yasawa Islands. Fortunately, there's a simple (and beautiful) way. Photo / Tourism Fiji

The high-speed catamaran departs from Port Denarau each day at 8.45am, running up the Yasawas and back, stopping at islands along the way.

After grabbing breakfast at a hotel near Port Denarau, it takes me just five minutes to roll my suitcase to the ferry terminal and locate the desk for the Yasawa Flyer resort transfers. Since the FJ$190 ($136) one-way ticket to Waya Island is prebooked, I simply collect the printed ticket, hand over my suitcase and wait 25 minutes to board.

I follow the queue on to the boat and the Captain’s Lounge slowly fills up with passengers, who, like me, have shelled out an extra $28 for exclusive access to the blissfully cool indoor area. Alongside AC, guests can enjoy cushy seats and free snacks and drinks. The crispy air is delicious after sitting in the sweltering heat, waiting for the boat, but after an hour, I grab some snacks and head to the open top of the vessel.

You can enjoy the air conditioning in the Captain's Lounge or get the best views from the deck. Photo / Tourism Fiji

It’s here that people stretch out like seals on a coastline, napping on the deck in bikini tops or singlets, making the most of the fierce sun. I join a handful of people resting on the metal benches, which offer panoramic views of the Pacific.

The wind whips away the sharp edge of the sun as we swiftly cut through turquoise waters and I watch small volcanic islands appear on the horizon then eventually pass by the ship, close enough to see their empty white-sand coastlines and rich, thick forest.

In other directions, there is nothing but gigantic clouds that bloom from the solid horizon line between sea and sky. I don’t know whether it’s the postcard islands, the warm ocean breeze against my skin or the wide open sky but a joy, expansive and buoyant, unfurls in my chest, fizzing out in a broad grin. Life, or more accurately, life’s countless obligations and responsibilities, feels further than 2300km away.

The Yasawa Flyer departs Denarau daily. Photo / Tourism Fiji

Ironically, the “travel” part of travelling is often seen as a logistical necessity we must endure. We battle through an airport or sit on a bus not because we love transportation but because it takes us to the beautiful places, the destinations that reignite our passion for life and the beauty that can be found when we have a moment to look.

Yet here, on this ferry, one gets both. Remove cell reception and it’s an increasingly rare moment I’m surrounded by nature with nothing to do but soak it in. Even better? After two meditative hours of sightseeing, I’m dropped off at Waya Island for a whole lot more serenity at a 17-room, adults-only resort; the perfectly beautiful Waya Island Resort.

Top reasons to visit the Yasawa Islands

Sensationally white-sand beaches

Palm trees and champagne sand are all the rage here, and you certainly won’t be jostling for space. Secret beaches and deserted bays still exist and at any given time your footprints will be the only ones making an imprint in the sand.

World-class snorkelling

No need to brace for a cold dip, the water is year-round warm here. When you pop your head beneath the surface, you’ll be treated to a kaleidoscope of colour and crystal-clear water boasting excellent clarity. The months between June and August are best for visibility and most resorts will rent out snorkelling gear, with access straight off the beach.

Swimming with manta rays

There are only a handful of places in the world where you can peacefully swim with manta rays. The shallow channel off Drawaqa Island is one of them. Book a trip between May and October to get acquainted with these gentle creatures.

Experience the local way of life

Visit remote Yasawa Island villages and experience local customs while meeting and mingling with the villagers. Many villages continue to practise traditional customs such as dancing and singing thathave been left (largely) uninterrupted for generations.

Complete bliss under a palm tree

The Yasawa Islands will allow you to completely switch off and decompress from the stresses of real life. All from under the shade of a lolloping palm tree, a cocktail in hand, the sunset in full view and nothing but the crash of waves hitting your ear drums.

Checklist

YASAWA ISLANDS, FIJI

GETTING THERE

Fly non-stop from Auckland to Nadi, Fiji, with Fiji Airways in three hours. The Yasawa Flyer departs every day from Denarau to the Yasawa Islands.

DETAILS

fiji.travel