Waya Island Resort is hidden on the west coast of Waya Island iin the Yasawas. Photo / Sarah Pollok�

The Yasawa Islands are full of beautiful resorts to stay at. For a truly intimate experience, check out the brand new 17-room resort on Waya Island, writes Sarah Pollok

I don’t see it at first. Hopping from the ferry that brought me from Nadi into a metal dinghy, I peer through the drizzle at the island before me and see only towering volcanic mountains blanketed in lush forest. Moving closer, a sandy coastline comes into view but appears inhabited by nothing but palm trees.

Anyone speeding by on a boat would think this was just another stretch of isolated paradise in Fijii’s Yasawa Islands. However, I know it’s where I’ll find Waya Island Resort, a hotel with 17 bures that can host 34 guests and zero children.

As our tender docks at the pier, a handful of beachfront bures pull into focus and walking to the main building, I notice why they were so tricky to spot; every building wears a luscious coat of verdant ficus vines, rendering them invisible against the dense forest behind.

Waya island is an adults-only retreat for those wanting to explore the Yasawas. Photo / Supplied�

Those with an eye for detail may wonder how a resort launches in November 2023 but has the towering coconut trees, thick bush and manicured lawns usually found at a decade-old property. Well, it’s because Waya Island Resort’s history does indeed go back 16 years when a Kiwi discovered the area and was inspired to build accommodation that could employ people from the nearby village of Yalobi. Initially pegged as a backpackers, plans for the operation shifted to an adults-only resort and, after pandemic postponements, launched last year, with the same founding philosophy of creating a place that supports locals and serves visitors.

Location:

Northwest of Fiji’s main island Viti Levu are the Yasawa Islands, a chain of 20 islands that hold some of the country’s most beautiful scenery and rich culture. Waya Island is the third closest island to the mainland, making it a two-hour boat ride from Port Denarau with South Sea Cruises. The resort itself is located on the western coastline, making for an unbelievable sunset.

Check-in:

Check-in at Waya Island resort is a big song and dance, literally. After taking a tender from the South Sea Cruises ship to the wharf, a group of staff welcome me with a joyful “Bula!” and place a string of tiny seashells around my neck. Walking along a stone path between the beachfront and manicured garden, a gentleman named Moji explains some of the resort’s history and points out facilities as we head towards the main building.

Flopping onto a low u-shaped sofa beside the pool, I’m offered a fresh coconut to drink and a cold, fragrant towelette while a group assemble to sing Bula Maleya, a popular Fijian welcome song. As far as check-ins go, it ticks every stereotypical Fiji resort box but is charming nonetheless. Minutes later, after filling out a simple form and being shown the basics of my room, I’m left to relax.

Perfect for:

If the adults-only part didn’t give a hint, this place is perfect for those who want to enjoy Fiji’s nature and culture without crowds or kids. The small guest number also promises a high staff-to-guest ratio, meaning you can get on a first-name basis with the kind-hearted Fijians around the resort.

The room:

All villas are styled similarly, with a white and cream fit-out, accented with brown wood tones and emerald green. Bures are split into Deluxe Garden Bures, Deluxe Villas, Deluxe Oceanfront Villas and one Deluxe Grand Villa, positioned as a honeymoon suite. My bure, number 10, is a Garden Bure, although if you can hear the waves from your bed and see the beach from your balcony, I’d argue it’s essentially beachfront too.

Waya Island Resort has four different room types, from Deluxe Grand Villas to Deluxe Garden Bures. Photo / Supplied�

The kingsize bed takes centre stage, covered in light white linens and soft pillows, facing double doors that open to a small concrete balcony overlooking the garden and ocean beyond. Cream tiled floors mean it’s easy for daily housekeeping staff to clean any sandy footprints - unless you swap the green-painted coconut outside your front door for the red one, which signals “do not disturb’”

Bug screens cover every wood-shuttered window but with lush flora inevitably comes fauna. This doesn’t mean I’m thrilled about the tiny gecko that roams around the bedroom walls and bathroom tiles but it helps to accept that they’re harmless and were here long before me.

Plus, I don’t blame it for enjoying the room’s blissfully cool temperature, maintained by a brand new AC system and ceiling fans that offer a light breeze without opening the doors.

Around the back of the bed, a cupboard holds hotel essentials including plunger coffee, tea, a kettle and a jar of homemade cookies alongside an iron, a can of insect repellant and a torch.

Bathroom:

Stocked with fragrant Pure Fiji products, the spacious bathroom has two sinks, bathrobes, a large mirror and two (two!) showers; one inside and one outside, surrounded by a tall stone wall for privacy. Truthfully, the shower pressure isn’t strong enough for my thick mop of hair, so I give it a proper rinse in the sink but given the isolated island location, one shouldn’t expect fire-hydrant pressure.

Food and drink:

Like most resorts in Yasawas, breakfast, lunch and dinner is a la carte and part of a compulsory meal plan, which costs FJD$175 ($130) per person per day. As a slightly picky eater, I don’t love set menus but am relieved staff are happy to make small changes or additions to cater to preferences and bring out extra food if I’m extra peckish. For those with allergies or strict dietary requirements, I’d contact the resort in advance to check if they can cater to you.

The beachfront dining area opens to the ocean, offering shade during sunny mornings and a balmy breeze at night. While dining isn’t communal, people tend to gather to chat during cocktail hour before peeling off to separate tables for dinner, hitting a perfect balance of socialising and solitude.

Over three days, I experience a pretty even split between excellent and so-so meals and a similar division between Western and Fijian cuisine. Unsurprisingly, Fijian dishes such as coconut curry, kokoda and fresh fish with vegetables were the tastiest.

Drinks are an additional cost and the charming barman Luke (pronounced Lu-keh) is excellent at suggesting new drinks to try.

The cold pool is a perfect spot to park up for an afternoon. Photo / Supplied�

Facilities:

With no public road or track out of the resort, guests are somewhat landlocked during their stay, which is a sneaky blessing for those who need help slowing down. However, a lack of places to wander doesn’t mean boredom, as the resort offers daily excursions and experiences. One morning, after enjoying a peaceful breakfast, we hop on the boat for a brief visit to Yalobi Village, where Api guides us between the brightly painted wooden houses and roaming dogs and describes what typical village life entails, waving to his grandmother and chatting to his uncle as he goes.

Active relaxers are always free to use the stand-up paddle boards, kayaks and snorkel gear in the activity shed or arrange a hike if the weather is good. Those wanting to slow down can enjoy deep-tissue massages in the open-air pavilion, lying by the pool or chilling in one of the beachside hammocks with a book.

WiFi:

Waya Island Resort is the perfect destination to unplug but if you do want to stay connected, you can use the complimentary Wi-Fi. This can be accessed from your room - a rarity at resorts around the Yasawa Islands, which often only have internet in the lobby.

Accessibility:

Reaching the resort does require one to step off a ferry onto a tender boat (albeit, with the help of at least half a dozen staff), then onto a wharf, unless you go top-shelf and take a 30-minute helicopter ride. Additionally, while the resort is flat, there are several steps around the restaurant and pool area.

Price: Prices start at FJD$850 ($630) for a garden bure, FJD$1150 ($855) for a Deluxe garden bure, and FJD$1400 ($1040) for an Oceanfront bure. Seat meals, drinks and excursions are an extra charge.

Contact:

For up-to-date prices and information visit wayaislandresort.com.