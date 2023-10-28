A lagoon clean-up with guests at OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort. Photo / Supplied

As the resident Marine Biologist at OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, Danielle Stanley will ensure your idyllic holiday is also an eco-conscious one.

My name is Danielle Stanley and I come from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and I am also South African. I started working at OUTRIGGER Maafushivaru in early March.

The three key aspects to my job are data and research specific to sharks and rays, coral restoration and acting as a lead in ocean sustainability. I am also a guide for the resort’s guests, enabling sustainable marine wildlife encounters.

Danielle Stanley is the resident Marine Biologist at OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort. Photo / Supplied

My love for the ocean definitely stems from growing up in Tanzania, and from spending most of my childhood sailing and exploring the Indian Ocean. It’s home to one of the most unique whale shark aggregations in the world, humpback whale migration routes and vibrant coral reefs teeming with life. Warmer, tropical oceans and their ecology are a key interest of mine and a symbol of “home”.

The Maldivian archipelago is shaped by unique coral reef formations and geomorphological structures, full of exceptionally rich marine life. The myriad colours make any “office day” an exciting experience. The Maldives is also home to a wide range of shark species. As sharks are my favourite animal, it is an incredible experience to see them so often, and provides an opportunity to change people’s mindset, as they are such misunderstood animals.

The key initiatives at OUTRIGGER Maafushivaru are a new coral restoration nursery site in between the water villas. We’re re-boosting reef resilience in that area and engaging guests to be part of the restoration. I also arrange a once-monthly local community engagement project for ocean sustainability.

The resort's education programmes raise awareness on pressing issues in the marine environment. Photo / Supplied

We try to get kids involved as much as possible, too. As part of our ocean sustainability programme, we educate, inspire and raise awareness on pressing issues in the marine environment, specific to the Maldives and our local communities. The aim is to expose children to conservation efforts. They are the future after all. Personally, I like every activity, such as beach clean-ups, to be energetic and lots of fun.

If you want to visit the Maldives, choose a tourism operator that supports eco-tourism encounters. Do your research and find out which local islands are best suitable for you, and ensure sustainable practices above and below the surface.

See Instagram (@ozone_maafushiavru) for updates on events and coral restoration at Maafushivaru. Or visit outrigger.com/maldives/maldives-maafushivaru-resort