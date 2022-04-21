Bad sleep and travel don't have to go hand-in-hand. Photo / Pexels

Between uncomfortable plane seats and foreign hotel beds, it can be hard to get some deep sleep on holiday.

Fortunately, with a little preparation and some expert advice, you can give yourself the best chance of getting good zzzs while away.

Pack a travel sleep kit

Airlines may provide a sleep mask and earplugs, but if you struggle with sleep, you'll likely need something more robust. That's why 'sleep doctor' Dr Breus, an author and member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, always brings his own supplies.

"I travel all the time and I don't trust the airlines to give me something that's going to be effective," Dr Breus told Forbes. While he packs Bose Sleepbuds, a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses and a soft eye mask, what goes in your kit depends on personal preference.

You could pack: earplugs, a travel pillow, noise-cancelling headphones, essential oil (like lavender), or melatonin (as prescribed by your doctor).

Pick the best seat for sleep

Getting good sleep on the plane isn't just about how you sit, but where.

If you know your flight number, plug it into SeatGuru, a website that collects detailed information about the seat maps of almost every aircraft from every airline. You can then read reviews of different seats, and find the quietest, comfiest spot.

As a general rule of thumb, choose a window seat on a long-haul flight so you can lean your head against the window. You also won't be disturbed when other passengers need to get up from their seats.

Plan ahead to avoid jetlag

For most travellers, jet lag is an inevitable part of crossing time zones but there are ways to dodge the worst of it. The trick, according to Dr Breus, is changing a few things before you depart.

Apps like Timeshifter can help with this, by using your departing and return flight time to create a customised plan for when to go to sleep and wake up and times to avoid caffeine, take melatonin and prioritise sun exposure.

At a minimum, try to shift your mealtimes and bedtime closer to the schedule of your destination the week before your trip. Keep well hydrated during the flight and avoid sleeping during the day once you arrive.

Stay cool (and dark)

As creatures of habit, it can be difficult to fall asleep in a foreign room or a few hours earlier than usual due to jet lag. The key to better sleep lies in making sure the room is cool, dark, and as tech-free as possible.

This may involve cracking open a window or turning on the AC, and putting away devices at least an hour before bedtime. To keep things dark, pack foldback clips to put on curtains to stop them from parting, pop a towel underneath door gaps or use a comfortable eye mask.

Don't overthink it

If you've attempted every trick and hack but still can't get a good nights' sleep while travelling, it's important to remember the issue is only temporary. Like in normal life, dwelling or anticipating bad sleep can often make it even harder to get good shut-eye.

Instead, focus on what you can do says sleep psychologist Dr Samina Ahmed Jauregui.

"There's aspects of the day where you're more active, you're exploring, you're on your feet, you're socializing more, you might be experiencing more sunlight, and even less stress," she told Forbes.

"Worrying less about the idea that you're going to be out of routine or not in your own bed or out late one night, the better you'll be in terms of managing some semblance of a quality night's sleep while you're travelling."