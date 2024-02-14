Airports tend to be more expensive to Uber from compared to nearby locations. Photo / 123rf

A new study has revealed which airports have the highest Uber price premiums, where catching an Uber into the city centre costs more compared to trips of a similar distance and destination but start elsewhere.

Travellers at Wellington Airport are in for an unpleasant surprise if they hop in an Uber to the city centre; a fare 90.7 per cent higher than if they travelled a similar distance into the city from a non-airport destination.

Conducted by HawaiianIslands.com, the study revealed the top places where it is more expensive to catch an Uber from the airport into town, compared to the average Uber price at the destination.

While Kiwis are typically excited to make global-ranking lists, this is not one to be proud of.

Wellington placed 11th overall, with a score of 90.7 per cent. This means an Uber from the airport into the city centre is 90.7 per cent more expensive per kilometre compared to a ride of a similar distance that starts elsewhere.

This seems high but isn’t close to number one on the list, Chile’s Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, where Ubers from the airport are 203.5 per cent more per kilometre than the average price.

New Zealand also fared far better than Australia, which had airports in second, third and fourth place.

Hobart International Airport was second (188.6 per cent), Newcastle Airport was third (132 per cent), followed by Cairns International Airport (121.5 per cent) ranked fourth.

Fortunately, major US hubs for Kiwis such as Los Angeles International Airport, San Francisco International and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport did not make the global list or the top 15 US list.

Instead, the most relatively expensive airport for Uber rides into the city was John Wayne Airport in Orange County, with a price premium of 116.4 per cent.

Those travelling around Europe may want to make other plans when flying into the UK. The three most expensive Uber price premiums were at London’s Gatwick Airport (70.3% per kilometer price premium), Heathrow Airport (69.7 per cent) and Birmingham Airport (50.7 per cent).

Australia leads the way in Oceania

Looking at 15 airports with the highest price premiums in Oceania, New Zealand still fared extremely well. Australia had 12 airports ranked, while new Zealand had just three; Wellington Airport (90.7), Queenstown International Airport (30 per cent) and New Plymouth Airport (18.2 per cent).

To produce the list, HawaiianIslands.com collated a list of the top 100 busiest airports in the world and 50 busiest by continent, then used Uber’s fare calculator to check the price difference between a trip into the city centre starting at the airport compared to starting at a nearby village or town.