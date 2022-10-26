Hotel review: An executive suite in Cordis Auckland's Pinnacle Tower

The bedroom in an executive suite at Cordis Auckland. Photo / Grant Bradley

Grant Bradley rediscovers the joy of travel in the executive suite in the Pinnacle Tower of the Cordis, Auckland.

Location:

At the top of the town in Auckland, the Cordis is on Symonds St near the intersection with Karangahape Rd, just across the bridge from Grafton and Auckland Domain.

Style:

By room count now the biggest hotel in the country, the Cordis Auckland has the feel of a large international property with all its room options, facilities and service. While it's big, the ever-attentive staff keep the personal touches coming.

The Cordis Auckland's spa pool and heated pool are a great place to be in any weather. Photo / Supplied

Perfect for:

Reminding yourself a break away, no matter how close to home or for how long, is lots of fun because you're surrounded by happy people. The hotel is ideal for a splurge with friends and family in a big room, a champagne/health retreat weekend with friends, high tea in the Chandelier Lounge, a few drinks in the lively Our Land is Alive bar or for treating young kids to a weekend away - there's plenty to keep them entertained.

Price:

Ranges from around $300 for a twin room in the existing hotel to around $4500 for the Chairman Suite (aimed at VIPs and world leaders). The hotel runs carefully curated packages and specials continuously.

The warm welcome at the Cordis. Photo / Grant Bradley

First impressions:

It's a busy place on a Saturday afternoon but check-in was seamless. Besides friendly staff, you're also welcomed by a mighty 4.5m-tall bronze sculpture 'Holding up the Sky,'' one of the 46 commissions at the hotel making it home to one of the largest curated locally commissioned art collections. The art sets the hotel apart from others - allow yourself time to admire it.

Rooms:

Ours had real wow factor. We were upgraded to an enormous executive suite on level 16 of the Pinnacle Tower. It stretched over about 80sqm and has a lounge, fully equipped kitchenette and dining area, a balcony with views from Auckland Museum to Westhaven, an enormous bedroom with a king bed with a full pillow menu.

Art at every turn in the Pinnacle Tower at Cordis Auckland set it apart. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Bathrooms:

Aspirational. Huge, with twin vanity basins, a walk-in shower and large, deep tub.

Food and drink:

Our Land Is Alive with its NZ oriented menu, high tea in the Chandelier Lounge and an Auckland favourite, Eight Restaurant, are options. However, if you have a Club Lounge package, that gives you another option for pre-dinner canapes - which is enough for a light dinner if that's all you want. Breakfast is plentiful with eggs cooked any way you want and afternoon tea is served between 2pm and 5pm. There's a big range of wine, beer, spirits and non-alcoholic options, all served with a smile.

The marble bathroom in an executive suite of the Cordis Auckland's Pinnacle Tower. Photo / Grant Bradley

Facilities:

The heated rooftop pool has to be the nicest at an Auckland hotel and is great for churning out some laps, with a hot spa to follow. There's a sauna in the changing rooms and the fitness centre has Technogym gear. The Chuan Spa offers a range of treatments for an additional cost.

In the neighbourhood:

You're a pleasant walk away from Auckland Domain and the Museum. For a dive into the history of Auckland, the Symonds Street Cemetery dates back to 1842 and is fascinating for a meander. There are plenty of great restaurants on Karangahape Rd. Anywhere in the CBD is an easy walk or cab ride away.

The kitchenette in an executive suite in an executive suite in Cordis Auckland. Photo / Grant Bradley

Accessibility:

There are 15 accessible rooms, with lowered features making everything easier to access for wheelchair users. Bathrooms have roll-in showers with shower seats. Chuan Spa, Eight Restaurant and Our Land is Alive bar are accessible by either ramp or elevator and the Chandelier Lounge has an accessible seating option.

Sustainability:

The Cordis is part of a sustainability programme known as EarthCheck and recently received Masters status, one of only 15 hotels globally to receive this top accolade. As well as soap recycling programmes, energy-efficient lighting and recycling practices, the hotel keeps beehives on the roof to assist bee populations and local pollination. The honey produced is used in the hotel.

Contact: cordishotels.com/en/auckland