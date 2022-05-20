Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Michael Barnett says National MP Simon Bridges will take Auckland Business Chamber to a new level

12 minutes to read
Michael Barnett wants business owners and executives who feel overwhelmed to ask for help. Photo / Michael Craig

Jane Phare
Jane Phare

Senior reporter

Retiring Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett takes High Tea with Jane Phare to reflect on 31 years at the helm, the highs and lows, the Covid-19 factor and why former National leader Simon Bridges

Lunch with Michael Barnett almost goes horribly wrong. I'm running late after a wrong turn on the motorway, and my iPhone's GPS then takes me to the old Chamber of Commerce building in Mayoral Drive.

