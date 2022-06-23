Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

NCL explains how cruise industry came back from being dead in the water

9 minutes to read
Norwegian Cruise Lines has spent $160 revitalising the Norwegian Spirit which is heading to New Zealand this summer. Video / NCL

Norwegian Cruise Lines has spent $160 revitalising the Norwegian Spirit which is heading to New Zealand this summer. Video / NCL

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

With one giant exception, the cruise industry is booming, with high-end round-the-world cruises selling out and occupancy climbing.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has its 17-strong fleet in the water again, is preparing to take delivery

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.