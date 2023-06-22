A New Zealand travel destination has placed in the top 10 in a new ranking of top “hidden gems” across the world, placing a spotlight on Middle Earth.

The Hobbiton movie set has been ranked at number seven in the international ranking of obscure tourist hot spots, the only NZ destination in the top 20.

A visit to the Hobbiton movie set, about 15 minutes from Matamata’s town centre, allows visitors to explore the large and immersive fantasy dwellings of Bag End.

The set was built in 1999, under plenty of secrecy, and after filming had wrapped, there was an attempt at demolishing the site. After restoring the shells of the Hobbit hole homes and building out the world of Bag End, Hobbiton opened for guided tours in 2002.

Then, when director Sir Peter Jackson returned to film The Hobbit films, the set was rebuilt as a sturdier, more permanent, more immersive dwelling site.

The other top 10 hidden gem destinations may offer a visit that’s just as enchanting for adventurous travellers.

Top 10 international hidden gems

1. Fingal’s Cave, Scotland

This fascinating sea cave is on the uninhabited Island of Staffa, west of the Isle of Mull. It is known for its otherworldly basalt columns, which were formed by lava flows, as well as its interesting natural acoustics. The cave is also the subject of an epic poem by Scottish poet-historian James Macpherson, which draws on mythological regional stories.

Rakotzbrucke Devil's Bridge in Germany is popular with photographers. Photo / Unsplash

2. Rakotzbrucke Devil’s Bridge, Germany

This bridge is known for its peculiar shape, as its high arch shape is reflected in the water to create a perfect circle when viewed from afar. It was built in the 19th century and has become a popular attraction in Saxony.

3. Valle Dei Mulini, Italy

Sorrento is home to this collection of modern ruins, also known as the Valley of the Mills, which lie at the bottom of a valley. Parts of the attraction have recently been controversially restored, with vegetation cut back and parts of one building reconstructed – some felt this disrupted the history of the ruin.

4. Sedlec Ossuary ‘Bone Church’, Czech Republic

This Roman Catholic Church houses an ossuary where skeletons and bones have been arranged intricately to create decoration within the chapel. It has been listed as a Unesco World Heritage site.

The Hidden Beach in Mexico places at number five in a new list of international hidden gems. Photo / Getty

5. Hidden Beach, Mexico

The Hidden Beach lies on one of the Marieta Islands. The beach is invisible from the water but opens up to a large skyward hole, which is as captivating as it is strange.

6. Skellig Michael, Ireland

St Fionan’s monastery, likely founded between the 6th and 8th centuries, lies at the top of the sheer rock face of Skellig Michael, a gnarly island (or crag). It was also picked as Luke Skywalker’s Island Sanctuary in the most recent Star Wars trilogy – fans might recognise the beehive-shaped huts.

7. Hobbiton, New Zealand

While the Shire is best known for its tours throughout the rolling green hills, it will also house a mid-winter feast next month and last year the Hobbit holes were listed on Airbnb, allowing guests to stay the night.

8. The Enchanted Forest, Canada

This attraction features an intricately constructed old-world fantasy. Family-friendly, it welcomes visitors to explore castles, pirate ships, witches, dragons and plenty of fairytales.

9. Glow Worm Tunnel, Australia

The Metropolitan Glow Worm Tunnel is in Helensburgh, New South Wales. The decommissioned train track boasts glow worms across its ceiling, which produces a blue glow when no flashlights are present.

A view of Hallerbos Forest after bluebells bloomed during springtime in Belgium. Photo / Getty

10. The Blue Forest, Belgium

This natural attraction lies in Halle and is also called the Hallerbos. It is known for its scenic bluebell carpet, which covers the forest floor for a short period in spring.

The rest of the list

11. Blue Cave of Bisevo, Croatia

12. Marble Caves of Chile Chico, Chile

13. Chand Baori, India

14. Corvin Castle, Romania

15. H.R. Giger Museum, Switzerland

16. Swing At The End of the World, Equador

17. Great Blue Hole, Belize

18. Giethoorn, Netherlands

19. Cisternerne, Denmark

20. Crooked Forest, Poland

The ranking was completed by Discovercars.com, which took into account the number of people who selected “interested in visiting” the given locations on the travel website Atlas Obscura. They selected the top-ranking “hidden gems” by collating destinations outside of major cities. US destinations were ranked separately.