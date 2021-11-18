Google study identifies trends that will shape travel in 2022

A recent study by Google has identified key priorities for travellers in 2022. Photo / Unsplash

A new study from Google has revealed key trends expected to shape travel and tourism's recovery from the pandemic next year.

The Ipsos survey, commissioned by Google revealed an increase of interest around "life moments" people had postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From the data, Google also projects travel will become more inclusive and purposeful in 2022.

Postponed life events

After lockdowns and travel restrictions saw countless events cancelled or postponed, the study found more than half (56 per cent) of Americans expect to participate in a significant life event (such as a wedding, move, or new job) within the next two years. Of that group, 78 per cent saw those moments involving travel.

Valuing value

When they do travel for life moments and need to book accommodation or flights, 85 per cent said affordable pricing was the most important consideration.

This was followed by flexible cancellation or change policies (78 per cent) and a brand's Covid-19 safety restrictions or guidelines (70 per cent).

Keen on culture

A Google/Storyline Strategies report also found travellers highly value cultural engagement when deciding on a destination.

In fact, 86 per cent of travellers of colour travelled abroad for this reason, according to the study.

Digitally informed

Unsurprisingly, Ipsos' survey found that people were most likely to find travel information and inspiration by scrolling social media influencers, reading travel guide websites and talking to other travellers.

Sustainably-minded

Cheap rates aren't the only thing travellers care about. 51 per cent of travellers who had booked accommodation or flights for a life moment said having sustainable options were important when considering a brand.

More than half also said they thought carbon emissions and offsets were important to consider.