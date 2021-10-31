Lonely Planet reveals top 30 destinations for 2022

Lonely Planet is back with another 'best in travel' list you don't want to miss. Photo / Rafael Cisneros Mendez, Unsplash

Lonely Planet is back with another 'best in travel' list you don't want to miss. Photo / Rafael Cisneros Mendez, Unsplash

It's been 48 years since Maureen and Tony Wheeler travelled from the UK, through Asia to Melbourne and published a humble guidebook titled "Across Asia on The Cheap".

Today, you'll probably know them better as the couple behind the globally iconic travel brand Lonely Planet.

Every year the brand release their 'best in travel' guidebook, which reveals the world's must-visit regions, countries and cities.

If you'd missed the incredible, unexpected (and slightly ironic, given its locked down status) news, Auckland was crowned the number one city in the world to visit in 2022.

Next on the list was Taipei, Taiwan and Freiburg, Germany.

This year, Lonely Planet said "sustainable travel experiences" was a priority during selection as they wished to encourage "more responsible travel".

Lonely Planet's Vice President of Experience, Tom Hall, said: "the lists celebrate the world in all its wonderful, enticing variety."

"From the lagoons and forests of the Cook Islands to the waterfalls and mountains of Iceland's Westfjords, via Auckland's natural and urban delights."

So, what countries should be on your 2022 wish list?

1. Cook Islands

Aitutaki (One Foot Island), Cook Islands. Photo / 123rf

Described as "simultaneously remote and accessible, modern and traditional", the allure of these 15 South Pacific islands is one many Kiwis know first-hand.

While the Cook Islands Government has indicated that travel from New Zealand will remain paused until they are confident there is no community transmission in New Zealand, we've got the top tips for planning a trip when you finally can.

2. Norway

Photo / Tobias Tullius, Unsplash

This Scandanavian country is consistently rated one of the happiest countries in the world and looking at its magnificent mountains, deep coastal fjords and world-class focus on sustainability, it's no surprise why.

In fact, some citizens are so laid-back they one tried to '

'.

3. Mauritius

The island country of Mauritius is found off the eastern coast of Africa. Photo / Dan Dy, Unsplash

Beach? Or mountains? The subtropical island country east of Madagascar has it all, with white sand coastlines, rainforest hiking trails, and incredible creatures like the flying fox.

Haven't heard of this haven before? Don't worry,

.

Next on the list is...

4. Belize

5. Slovenia

6. Anguilla

7. Oman

8. Nepal

9. Malawi

10. Egypt