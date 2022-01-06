Giant man "too big" for regular plane, upgraded to first-class flight

Beau Brown said he often struggles to stand and sit on airplanes. Photo / Instagram

Beau Brown said he often struggles to stand and sit on airplanes. Photo / Instagram

One passenger seems to have cracked the code for getting an upgrade on a flight without even having to ask; just be seven feet tall.

Beau Brown, who is 7 feet 1inch (2.2 metres) tall, was deemed "too big" for a flight he had booked to Georgia to North Carolina.

Despite booking an exit row for extra leg room, Brown was forced to change to a flight later in the day, but the airline gave him an upgrade as an apology.

Brown documented the events on TikTok with a video captioned "I didn't fit on my plane so they gave me first class… They said dang this dude got CLASS. First class was still tight."

Since being posted on December 16 the video has been viewed more than 11.9 million times and shows Brown walking off the aircraft and back through the airport to his second flight.

"I actually was not able to fit on my plane, and now I have to go on a different plane, and apparently they gave me first class because apparently, I don't fit any of the regular seats - we'll see if they're telling the truth," Brown said in the video.

As Brown boards the second flight, cabin crew warn him "You might have to duck the whole way until you get there."

"Yeah, [on] normal planes I just can't… stand," he replies.

However, viewers seemed like a tough crowd to please, with many complaining about the quality of the domestic flight's "first class" section.

"That ain't first class, they tricked you bruh," joked one user.

"I mean it was the first seat haha and biggest and said first. Who knows," Brown replied.

"Expected way better for 'first class'," wrote another.

Brown has previously shared about the struggles of being an extremely tall man in an airport.

'Yeah airports suck." Brown writes in the video caption.