Hawaiian Airlines flies from Auckland to Boston via a layover in Honolulu. Photo / Hawaiian Airlines

Sarah Pollok flies from Auckland to Boston with Hawaiian Airlines

Journey: Auckland to Boston via Honolulu with Hawaiian Airlines.

Visa and Requirements: Most Kiwis visiting for leisure on a New Zealand passport will need an ESTA. This should be obtained at least 72 hours before travel and cost around $36. If it costs more than this, double check you are on the legitimate ESTA website (as there are some third party sites out there that will charge you much more).

As of October 2022, travellers must also provide an attestation form (these were handed out at check-in for those who forgot), and proof of vaccination. Currently, a booster is not required for travel.

Departure experience: At 9pm on Thursday, Auckland International airport was generally quiet but check-in for this flight was packed. Most didn't seem to be Boston bound but heading to Hawaii. Due to Covid-19 documents, the check-in process did take longer than usual and once through security, most shops had shut for the night.

Seat: We had upgraded to 'Extra Comfort', an add-on that gives you seats with extra legroom, cushioned headrests, priority services and additional amenities. Our seats were also part of a separate cabin between Business Class and Economy. This isn't always the case (our return seats were Extra Comfort but in the economy cabin) and makes a huge difference in feeling more spacious and special. Alongside the regular amenities (toothbrush, toothpaste, tissues, eyemasks) were some nice extras including a wooden comb, face mist and moisturizer.

READ MORE:

• Flight Check: Los Angeles to Auckland with Air New Zealand

• Flight check: Auckland to Doha in 16.5 hours

• Flight Check: Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires on Aerolinas Argentinas

• Flight check: Auckland to Seoul on Korean Air

Crew: Operating a packed flight, the crew were efficient and hardworking and while they didn't have time for chit-chat, requests for an extra drink or snack were happily obliged.

Food and drink: Like with most plane meals, the fare was pretty middle of the road. Expect an option like marinated chicken with rice, steamed veg and a cookie, with a savoury egg-centric breakfast.

Entertainment: Passengers are treated to a good selection of new blockbusters like Everything Everywhere All At Once and Top Gun: Maverick. Classic favourites include Happy Gilmore, Blue Crush and Pitch Perfect.

Layover experience: After a 9-hour flight, you have a 5-hour layover in Honolulu. The walk from international to domestic takes a matter of minutes, so you're left with a decent amount of time to wait but not quite long enough to warrant leaving the airport. We took it as a prime time to catch up on emails, do a little work and download movies for the next leg.

The best bit: The separate cabin with Extra Comfort, which has that premium-feeling of being separate from the noisy passes.

The worst bit: Extra Comfort guests get a priority boarding and a priority security line in Honolulu to Boston at TSA. However, they don't clearly call out these benefits at the airport, so unknowing passengers may miss out.

Final verdict: If you want to pay extra for the little comforts but don't want to spring for a business class seat, Hawaiian Airlines with Extra Comfort is the way to go.

Visa and vaccination rules were correct at time of publishing but are subject to change. Check current requirements via official government channels or your travel agent