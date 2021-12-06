Dwayne The Rock Johnson shares his favourite destination and travel tips

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have seen a lot of the world, but nothing beats his home state. Photo / Getty Images

As one of the world's highest-paid actors, it's no surprise Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is almost always jetting around the world; flying from movie sets in Atlanta to London red carpets.

More recently, he's also been a frequent visitor of Mexico's Jalisco highlands, where his new tequila brad Teremana is produced.

However, the celebrity recently said few places beat his home of Hawaii.

"There's no place like these islands. They are alive," he told Travel and Leisure.

"the mana is real — it's strong and powerful. You get lost in time when you're over here."

Johson described New York and LA as a 'nonstop treadmill' but said the island of Hawaii was like a different world.

"I'm a big evangelist when it comes to talking about aloha spirit and what that means."

When it came to ideal islands, Johnson said Oahu was his favourite, having spent time there while growing up.

A life of business travel meant Johnson has clocked up a few frequent flier miles as well as tips for what every passenger should pack, like a good lip balm.

"Lip hydration. It's super dry on the plane and no one wants dry, ashy lips."

What can we say, the man is right about that.

Johnson's second essential, however, is a little bolder.

"I've always been a fanny pack advocate. People underestimate how cool the fanny pack actually is," he said.

" I always try to tell fans this, especially fans of pro-wrestling: Every superstar — Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, the Undertaker, you name it — had a fanny pack."

If it's good enough for the Rock, it's good enough for us.

