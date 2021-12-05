'Silent airports' cut boarding calls to become less stressful

London Airport is one of many to implement a 'silent' policy for the wellbeing of passengers and staff. Photo / Pexel

London Airport is one of many to implement a 'silent' policy for the wellbeing of passengers and staff. Photo / Pexel

It may have been a few months (if not years) since you walked through a crowded airport but just imagine you're standing in the check-in queue, on your way to a flight.

Except, instead of the beeping machines, ringing phones, yelling children and flight announcements, there was silence. As if someone had muted the zoom call of life so there was nothing but blissful quiet.

That's the vision of many airports that have declared themselves 'silent airports' in an attempt to make flying a stress-free experience.

What is a 'silent airport'?

To make travel less stressful, airports have reduced background noise by cutting all loudspeaker announcements apart for emergencies.

While this makes for a peaceful, serene experience for passengers, it also means you won't receive a final boarding call, unless, in some cases, you're at the gate.

If you aren't vigilant, you could miss your flight, like Patrick Bury.

In 2015, Bury got through Bristol airport security 90 minutes early but missed his Ryanair flight to Dublin after waiting for a boarding call that never came. According to Wales Air Forum, Bury was 'outraged' by the confusing experience.

Other passengers have shared more light-hearted responses to these silent policies.

The feminine urge to shout something inappropriate in a very silent airport — the snackin hillbilly🤠🦝 (@KarliRobbins) November 23, 2021

“Bengaluru Airport is a silent airport”



- announced via loudspeakers — Mahesh (@mister_whistler) June 30, 2021

One user described the Dubai International Airport as "amazingly quiet" but added that passengers needed to be wary of boarding times.

I really like the “silent airport” concept. The Dubai terminal is amazingly quiet and pleasant.



Boarding announcements turn into chaotic background noise that is tuned out.



Keep up with your boarding time. Check the screens for updates. Be ready to board. 😀 pic.twitter.com/OzgUeUzExk — Ken Hoke 💉💉+💉 (@AeroSavvy) July 30, 2018

The benefit isn't just for passengers either, as one user said to Helsinki Airport's move to silence was a win for staff too.

@HelsinkiAirport that,s a good idea, it,s good for the people who are there and above all for the people who work there. Congratulations — Elnene Grande (@getxo21) June 2, 2015

Silent Airports around the world

•Amsterdam Schiphol, the Netherlands

•Barcelona El Prat Airport, Spain

•Bristol Airport, UK

•Cape Town International Airport, South Africa

•Delhi Airport, India

•Dubai International Airport

•Cancún International Airport, Mexico

•Chennai Airport, India

•Eindhoven Airport, Germany

•Helsinki Airport, Finland

•Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore, India

•London City Airport, UK

•Mumbai Airport, India

•OR Tambo International airport, South Africa

•Punta Cana International Airport, Dominican Republic

•Singapore Changi Airport

•Venice Marco Polo Airport, Italy