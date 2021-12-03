Celebrate the re-opening of bars and restaurants by learning to 'cheers' in another language. Photo / Unsplash

After 107 days in lockdown, Aucklanders have more than a few reasons to raise a glass at their favourite bar or pub (if they haven't already), and say cheers.

The popular gesture is practised around the world but supposedly originated from the Greeks and Romans. During big banquets, the people would set aside some food and drink, which would be offered to the gods as a sacrifice, in return for good luck and protection.

Over time, this evolved to toasting to good health and continues on today.

From France to Finland, Nepal to North Korea, every country has their own spin on this tradition.

International travel may still be off the cards, but we can still start practising our 'cheers' for when we finally can.

How to say 'cheers' in 20 different languages:

Bulgarian

Наздраве

Pronunciation: (Naz-dra-vey)

Meaning: Bless you



Cantonese

飲杯 Gon bui

Pronunciation: (Gone boo-ee)

Meaning: Cheers

Chinese Mandarin

干杯 (gān bēi)

Pronunciation: (Gan-bay)

Meaning: Dry glass

Croatian

Živjeli

Pronunciation: (Zhee-ve-lee)

Meaning: Let's live

Danish

Skål

Pronunciation: (Skoal)

Meaning: Cheers

Fijian

Bula

Pronunciation: (Boo-lah)

Meaning: Cheers

French

Santé

Pronunciation: (Sahn-tay)

Meaning: Health

German

Prost

Pronunciation: (Proh-st)

Meaning: Cheers

Hawaiian

Kāmau

Pronunciation: (Ka-mau)

Hebrew

לחיים (L'chaim)

Pronunciation: (Leh Hai-em)

Meaning: To life

Irish

Sláinte

Pronunciation: (Slawn-cha)

Meaning: To health

Italian

Salute

Pronunciation: (Saw-lut-ay)

Meaning: Health

Japanese

乾杯 (Kanpai)

Pronunciation: (Kan-pie)

Meaning: Dry the glass

Korean

건배 Geonbae

Pronunciation: (Gun-bae)

Meaning: Dry glass

Polish

Na zdrowie

Pronunciation: (Naz-droh-vee-ay),

Meaning: For good health

Portuguese

Saúde

Pronunciation: (Sa-ooh-de)

Meaning: Health

Russian

За любовь

Pronunciation: (za lyu-bof)

Meaning: To love!

Contrary to popular belief, Russians don't say 'na zdarovye' when raising a glass to toast, as it means 'thank you' and is used after a meal.

Spanish

Salud

Pronunciation: (Sah-lood)

Meaning: Health

Quenya

Almien

Pronunciation: (Al-mee-en)

Meaning: To good fortune

Any J.R.R. Tolkien fans may recognise this Elvish language!