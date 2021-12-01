Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland pubs open doors as NZ enters traffic light system

The country prepares to move into the Covid-19 Protection framework a.k.a traffic light system. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand has thrown off the shackles of alert levels and entered the next phase of the country's Covid-19 response - with Auckland moving into the red level of the new traffic light system, and with it greater freedom for the vaccinated.

After almost four months of lockdown, Aucklanders will now be allowed to dine at restaurants, bars and cafes, with some Auckland pubs - including Danny Doolans and HeadQuarters in the Viaduct - opening their doors at 11.59pm on Thursday.

These, and other businesses in the hospitality sector, have been mostly unable to operate under alert level restrictions since Delta plunged the city into lockdown on August 17.

As an extra incentive to get people through its doors, Danny Doolans is offering a free plate of "bangers and mash" to the first people to turn up to the Irish pub.

Customers were required to scan their vaccine passes upon entry. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Danny Doolans opened its doors to about 40 people - all wearing masks - with security guards patrolling the Viaduct in anticipation of an influx of patrons, the Herald was told.

People were having their vaccine passes scanned by personnel, seemingly without any hiccups, before ordering drinks - with Long Island iced tea the drink of choice for many.

Customers received a free glass of champagne upon entry and were treated to a performance from a live band, who are yet to settle on a name but opened their set in fitting fashion - with a rendition of Stealers Wheel's Stuck in the Middle with You.

Inside, staff had their hands full keeping bargoers a metre apart. While many were wearing masks, it was proving a challenge keeping the face coverings on.

In the red setting, masks are required on flights, public transport, taxis, retail, public venues and recommended if leaving the house. Public facilities are allowed to open with up to 100 people and 1m distancing.

However, public venues such as hospitality and gyms are only allowed for the vaccinated. If a vaccination certificate is not used hospitality must be contactless and gatherings are up to 25 people.

Most of the rest of the country - aside from parts of Northland, Bay of Plenty and the East Cape - will also be enjoying a return to certain freedoms, with gathering limits lifted for the vaccinated in orange regions.

As the hospitality industry gears up for a busy weekend, Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said 60 per cent of its members reported their businesses were not currently fully staffed.

Around 40 people entered Danny Doolans at midnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"On average they are understaffed by just over 20 per cent. Ninety-two per cent of members recruiting for senior roles said they are finding it difficult," Bidois said.

"Our industry has been reliant on an overseas workforce that is now unavailable to us."