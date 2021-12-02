Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Positive case confirmed in Coromandel

The country prepares to move into the Covid-19 Protection framework a.k.a traffic light system. Video / NZ Herald

The country prepares to move into the Covid-19 Protection framework a.k.a traffic light system. Video / NZ Herald

A positive Covid-19 case has been confirmed in the Coromandel.

A statement on the Thames Coromandel District Council page said the Waikato District Health Board had confirmed a positive Covid-19 case in Whitianga.

"This is an isolated case low risk of community spread. The person confirmed is double vaccinated and isolating" the statement said.

"It's here and it will be in many more communities within a short period of time, so up the work rate on personal prevention to avoid becoming really unwell," District Manager of Emergency Management and Community Resilience Garry Towler said.

The Coromandel moved into the orange setting of the new traffic light system overnight.

Nelson mayor urges locals to get tested as outbreak grows to 14

Nelson locals are being urged to get tested and officials are working to contact trace those affected after 14 community cases in the region confirmed, and the source unknown.

Mayor Rachel Reese acknowledged there has been anxiety among the community after news of more cases of Covid-19 in the city.

"We're well prepared," Reese told TVNZ's Breakfast, acknowledging the high rate of vaccination. They are now at 92 per cent of first dose coverage and 85 per cent double jab coverage.

"We've been working with our health partners, with iwi, (Ministry of Social Development) and other agencies to prepare for this."

Hospitals were also getting prepared in case cases need to be hospitalised.

Reese said at the moment, it appeared there were at least "a couple" of local clusters.

She called on people who had not yet been in to get vaccinated to do so immediately.

Reese said despite the situation, she was probably more comfortable dealing with it now rather than dealing with an outbreak or Covid cluster on December 23, for example.