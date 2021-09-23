Hawaii to tear down forbidden 'Stairway to Heaven'

Honolulu City Council voted to remove the Ha'iku Stairs (Stairway to Heaven) last week. Photo / David Emrich, Unsplash.

Travel to Hawaii's O'ahu island and that's where you'll find the terrifically popular "Stairway to Heaven", but not for long.

For many, dreams of climbing the extraordinary trail may forever remain dreams as the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the Ha'iku Stairs last week.

Consisting of 3,922 steps around Ko'olau's steep mountain range, the trail was built in the 1940s by the US military in order to transmit radio signals across the Pacific.

Since then, it's graced the bucket list of many travellers visiting the island, providing breathtaking views and stunning sunrises for anyone willing to scale the narrow tracks and rusty ladders.

#StairwaytoHeaven or #HaikuStairs #Oahu #Hawaii #WouldYouTry?

2,480ft up in the clouds and 4,000 stairs later, this was definitely the most insane hike I’ve ever done in my life! ⛰ pic.twitter.com/Lwc4XgHhIC — Carlos Andreas (@candreas2k) February 25, 2020

The fact that the trail is technically illegal and threatens a $1,000 USD fine for those who climb it seems to be of little concern to the thousands of tourists who proudly post photos on social media each year.

As with most attractions, popularity hasn't come without a cost for the locals as tourist cars and buses consistently flooded the residential streets and parking spots around Ha'ikū Valley.

The hindrance, combined with the threat to public safety, finally prompting the Honolulu City Council to vote in favour of removing the stairs entirely.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi saying that, despite the attention the stairs receive, it was 'inappropriate' to keep allowing tourists to visit.

"We recognize the interest the stairs have for certain community groups, however issues such as trespassing, personal injuries, invasive species and overall safety of the public cannot be ignored," Blangiardi said.

"Fundamentally, it is inappropriate to have a high-use tourist attraction entering through this residential neighbourhood, which lacks in the capacity to provide appropriate facilities or parking."

Haiku Stairs' narrow ladders aren't for the faint of heart. Photo / Yima Kim, Unsplash

The verdict brings decades of indecision about the stairs to a close. During the 1970s hikers with signed permission from the Coast Guard could access the trail, but in 1987 it was permanently 'closed' after reports of vandalism and trespassing.

In 2002, the stairs were repaired to the tune of almost $1 million USD before a landslide on the North Shore killed nine hikers and halted the plans.

Given the way the trail crosses several state departments, it's likely the process of removing the stairs could be just as convoluted.

Unfortunately, those desperate to visit the tropical state and ascend the Stairway to Heaven before it's dismantled may be out of luck.

Last month Hawaii Governor David Ige asked tourists to postpone trips after a wave of Covid-19 saw intensive care units fill to capacity.

"It is a risky time to be travelling right now. I did ask everyone, residents and visitors alike, to reduce travel to Hawaii to essential business activities only," the Governor said during a news conference last month.

"We do know that it is not a good time to travel to the islands."