Brush up on your Australian road rules to avoid getting hit with an expensive fine. Photo / Unsplash

Whether you're planning a big Australian road trip or just renting a car while across the ditch, it's worth brushing up on your Aussie road rules.

Especially when something as simple as tooting goodbye or paying for a drive-through meal using your phone could get you a $760 fine.

Here are some of the more unusual road rules that can easily catch locals and tourists out.

Tooting horn and waving farewell: $760

Few drivers would think twice about tooting their horns and waving goodbye to a friend. However, in Australia, this innocent-seeming act could see you fined for two individual actions; "part of body outside the vehicle" which is a $380 fine and "unnecessary use of horn or warning device", which is $380 in NSW.

Flashing lights to warn others of speed camera: $126

The driver who flashes their lights, letting you know about a speed camera or cop ahead is often considered a good samaritan of sorts. Unfortunately, it's a trick that could earn you an infringement notice of up to $126. According to the rules, the specific issue isn't tipping off fellow drivers but using a "high beam towards oncoming vehicle".

Splashing pedestrians: $203

It can be a bit of fun to 'accidentally' drive through a large puddle and give pedestrians a spray but in Australia, it isn't just considered rude but a traffic offence. Unusually, in NWS, the rule only applies to those waiting at a bus stop (all other pedestrians seem to be fair game). Although it may be worth avoiding those puddles altogether to avoid the $203 fine.

Speeding up when someone attempts to overtake: $374

It's always irritating (and tempting) when a driver speeds up while being overtaken. So, NWS decided to slap drivers with a $374 fine, while Victoria gives out a $360 fine for the dangerous behaviour.

Using your phone at a drive-through: $582

Love using your phone's paywave feature to pay for things? You may want to leave your phone in your pocket if you're paying at a fast-food drive-through. Aussies are strict when it comes to using a mobile phone while driving and this also applies to drivers who are stationary in a drive-through. So, unless you want your cheeseburger to be an extra $582, pay with cash or a card or ensure your engine is switched off and the handbrake is on before grabbing your phone.

Leaving keys in the ignition: $124

Leaving your keys in the ignition and walking away from the car isn't just a risky move, it's also a punishable office in Australia. Even if you're ducking out to pick up a takeaway coffee or pay for gas if your car is caught with the keys in the ignition and unattended it could cost you up to $124.

Throwing an apple core out of the window: $580

Keeping an apple core in your car may seem bothersome (especially when it's biodegradable), but it's the safer option when driving around Australia. If you're caught tossing it out the window, you could be fined up to $580 in Queensland for "dropping injurious matter on a road".