Delta Airlines plans to ditch recheck processes for certain travellers. Photo / 123rf

Any traveller who has landed in the US and then connected onto a domestic flight is familiar with the frustrating requirement to collect their bags and recheck them before boarding the next flight.

At best, it’s irritating and at worst it’s a step that can make for some anxiety-inducing transits, especially if you have a small window between flights.

Fortunately, one airline has announced plans to take travellers’ bags all the way to their destination and do away with this pesky recheck step.

Delta Air Lines Inc. is working to scrap required baggage checks for passengers arriving into the US if they have a connecting domestic flight.

Instead, passengers will be allowed to check their bags at their departing airport and then collect them at their final destination.

At the moment, the system will only be for passengers arriving to the US from Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

Delta’s vice president for Asia Pacific Jeff Moomaw said the airline was working on the plan alongside US authorities and Japan’s transport ministry, reported Japanese news outlet Mainichi.

Moomaw said travelling and connecting through the US was a “difficult experience” and Delta would “soon be able to remove that part of the experience”.

Moomaw said the new system could be introduced as soon as this year. While it’s currently exclusive to travellers departing from Japan, Moomaw said they hope to offer the same process for those departing Incheon airport in South Korea; a sign it could later be extended to other airports in Asia Pacific.

Do New Zealanders need to recheck bags when landing in the US?

Currently, Kiwis must collect and recheck their bags if they have a layover in the US, regardless of whether their next flight is to another country or a city within the US.

Therefore, someone travelling from New Zealand to London with a layover in San Francisco must recheck their bags in San Francisco. The same goes for someone travelling through San Francisco and onto Tahoe.

