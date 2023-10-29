These are the top direct flights between Auckland and the USA. Photo / 123rf

Nobody likes the idea of several flights for a singular destination, so here’s a review of the top direct flights between Auckland and the US, by Ewan McDonald

It’s not always about the journey but the destination. So, if you’d prefer spending more time in the US instead of playing transit hopscotch, here’s our guide to the airlines flying directly from New Zealand to seven of its most popular cities.

To play fair (fare?) we searched each airline’s website for the cost of round-trip flights leaving Auckland - and one from Christchurch - in the first week of February 2024.

CHICAGO

Getting there:

Air New Zealand (Star Alliance) flies direct to Chicago every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, which takes around 14h 45mins. Return fares are $987 economy (skycouch available), $2447 premium economy, $5302 business with a lie-flat bed.

Being there:

The Windy City is more than its infamous past of bootleggers, speakeasies and gangsters, but it’s worth a tour with a local historian to relive the Mob days of the roaring 20s and learn more about Chicago’s gory days … yes, pun intended.

Chicago is also home to the world’s first skyscraper (built in 1885) and is considered the birthplace of modern architecture. Sit back and discover the city’s bold design and trailblazing engineering feats from the comfort of a river cruise or from on high, very high. The Willis Tower is the western hemisphere’s second-tallest building, and from this vantage point you’ll get a 360-degree view of the city as well as see up to four states.

After all the excitement it’s time to indulge in that quintessential Chicago fare - deep-dish pizza from the original Pizzeria Uno (corner of Ohio & Wabash) where the dish was created back in 1943.

Chicago is considered the birthplace of modern architecture. Photo / Unsplash

DALLAS FORT WORTH

Getting there:

American Airlines (Oneworld) flies direct to Dallas Fort Worth on a seasonal route from October to the end of March, with a flight time of just under 13h 40mins. A round-trip in the main (aka economy) cabin is around $1815, with premium economy $3185 and business $6765.

Being there:

It’s considered a key centre of the Texas Longhorn cattle trade, so you shouldn’t leave Fort Worth without seeing at least one bovine in action. The Stockyards National Historic District has the world’s only twice daily cattle-drive and is included in most historic tours. While you’re there, stop by Billy Bob’s Texas for a honky-tonk, boot-scooting, mechanical bull-riding, steak-sizzling evening of cowboy culture. Or there’s Deep Ellum Dallas, the live music capital of North Texas and performing arts hub; from comedy to theatre there’s something for everyone, every night of the week. For other things you can only experience in Dallas, go to a Dallas Cowboys game, tour where JFK was assassinated, and visit Southfork Ranch. You’ll be tipping your hat like a local in no time.

American Airlines (Oneworld) flies direct to Dallas Fort Worth on a seasonal route from October to the end of March. Photo / Unsplash

HONOLULU

Getting there:

Air New Zealand (Star Alliance) and Hawaiian Airlines fly non-stop to Honolulu, taking around 8h 30mins. Air New Zealand flies five times a week with fares starting at $607 in economy (skycouch available), $1602 for premium economy and $4312 for business (lie-flat bed). Hawaiian Airlines makes the trip three times a week with fares priced from $1198 in the main cabin and $4133 in business.

Being there:

Once you’ve ticked off Waikiki Beach and Pearl Harbor, make a reservation at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, a protected marine sanctuary and popular snorkelling spot on the southeastern side of Oahu. Formed within a volcanic cone, the water is calm and tranquil and, with visitor numbers limited per day, an ideal day out for the family. Back in downtown Honolulu, check out the grandeur and heritage of Iolani Palace, the official home of Hawaii’s monarchy, built in 1882 – it’s said to be a marvel of opulence, innovation and political intrigue, as well as the fiercely republican US’ only royal residence. If you’re flagging, “perk” yourself up with a stop at Honolulu Coffee Experience Center, which offers the full farm-to-roast-to-cup coffee experience without having to leave the city.

Honolulu's famous Waikiki Beach, with Diamond Head in the background. Photo / 123rf

HOUSTON

Getting there:

Air New Zealand (Star Alliance) flies direct to Houston every day, year-round. Return fares for the 13h 25min flight start at $937 economy (skycouch available), $2297 premium economy and $5002 business (lie-flat bed).

Being there:

Houston was the first word spoken from the moon, so it’s no surprise the city is known for its space and science contributions. Space Center Houston, the official visitor centre to Nasa’s Johnson Space Center, offers plenty of out-of-this-world experiences with interactive exhibits, presentations and attractions. For more brain food, there are museums galore – from natural science and fine arts, to one specifically for children, as well as bicycles and log houses – there’s also one specialising in funeral history! To feed the body, Houston has become home to award-winning restaurants, with its cultural diversity demonstrated on every plate - from Tex-Mex and downhome barbecue to Vietnamese and Louisiana Creole cuisine. Whether it’s fine dining or laid-back bar and grills, you won’t go hungry in Houston.

LOS ANGELES

Getting there:

Air New Zealand (Star Alliance), Delta (SkyTeam), United Airlines (Star Alliance) and, from 22 December, American Airlines (Oneworld) offer direct 12-hour flights from Auckland. Air New Zealand offers one to two daily flights, from $740 for economy (skycouch available), $1997 for premium economy and $4402 business. Delta flies daily (main cabin at $2106 or comfort class at $3885), and American Airlines will soon, with main cabin priced at $1544, premium economy at $2771, and business at $6176. premium economy at $2771, and business at $6176. United flies four times a week. Its economy roundtrip checks in at $1789, Premium Plus at $12,329 and Business a few bucks lower at $12,169.

Being there:

Echo Park is not only a historical and diverse neighbourhood, but a great spot to get away from the hustle and bustle, with a stroll around Echo Park Lake or a fun peddle or swan boat across its water. There’s also live music, art galleries, trendy retail stores, picturesque Victorian mansions, and a wide variety of bars and restaurants. Venice Beach is one of LA’s most popular Instagram locations with its boardwalk and bodybuilders. There’s plenty to do and even more to see with outdoor beach activities – beach volleyball courts, bike trail, fishing pier – eclectic shopping and dining options, plus colourful street performers, artists, and fortune tellers at every turn. For something more educational, entertain the kids at La Brea Tar Pits, the world’s only actively excavated Ice Age fossil site found in an urban location. Watch scientists in action or “mammoths” trapped in pits of bubbling goo.

In Los Angeles, La Brea Tar Pits is the sole actively excavated Ice Age fossil site located in an urban setting. Photo / 123rf

NEW YORK

Getting there:

Air New Zealand (Star Alliance) and Qantas (Oneworld) currently offer three return non-stop services a week to New York City, which takes around 16 hours. Qantas will lift this to four times a week from the end of October, then daily from August 2024. Its fares begin at $1093 economy, $2587 premium economy and $5412 business, while Air New Zealand fares are economy $1062 (skycouch available), premium economy $2647 and business $6802 (lie-flat bed).

Being there:

There are so many things to see and do in the Big Apple – the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, Yankee Stadium, September 11 National Memorial - but here are a few ideas for music, art and movie lovers. Harlem is thriving with jazz clubs (and a museum) – from swing, Latin, Bebop and cool jazz - making it easy to catch a live gig year-round. The Metropolitan Museum of Arts - or The Met – is world-famous for its sheer size and the quality of its collection, from ancient to contemporary. Encompassing five-millennia of artwork, it also includes an entire relocated sandstone Egyptian temple. For movie buffs, catch a cult or a classic at the Embassy Suites Hotel’s venue, Rooftop Cinema Club. Touted as the ultimate seasonal open-air movie experience, it’s the place to sip wine, munch popcorn and get some screen time with NYC’s skyline as its backdrop.

There are so many things to see and do in the Big Apple. Photo / Unsplash

SAN FRANCISCO

Getting there:

Air New Zealand (Star Alliance) and United Airlines (Star Alliance) offer daily, year-round non-stop flights from Auckland. However, United is the only airline to announce the first ever non-stop flight from Christchurch, three times a week, taking off on December 8 until March 24, 2024. Its economy fare is $1798, with premium economy at $6465 and business listed at (gulp!) $23,627. Air New Zealand’s fares are $867 for economy (skycouch available), $2047 premium economy and $4502 business (lie-flat bed).

Being there:

Take advantage of San Francisco’s location by getting out on the water to see some of its top attractions like kayaking under or biking over the Golden Gate Bridge, admiring the skyline on a romantic dinner cruise, or boarding an Alcatraz City Cruise ferry from Pier 33 to tour the infamous prison on “The Rock”. Tick one off your wish list by catching a cable car to Fisherman’s Wharf – it’s a food and seafood lovers’ haven, and a must-do for sampling Dungeness crab, clam chowder, and San Francisco’s cioppino (fish stew). Later in the evening, stroll along Pier 39, a festive waterfront marketplace with plenty of dining, entertainment and shopping options, as well as its most playful residents – the community of California sea lions. From there, it’s a short walk to attractions like Madame Tussaud’s and Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Museum.