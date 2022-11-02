American Airlines touched down at Auckland Airport on Monday October 31. Photo / Auckland International Airport

Adam Cooper flies on American Airlines' inaugural direct service from Auckland to Dallas Fort Worth with American Airlines

Route: Auckland International Airport to Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, with American Airlines

Visa and Requirements: Standard US entry requirements apply, such as the ESTA visa waiver available to NZ passport holders as well as proof of full vaccination shown at check-in.

Departure experience: The check-in process took slightly longer than usual, which was understandable being the first American Airlines flight from Auckland to Dallas Fort Worth. Staff appeared to be still getting their heads around the systems and documentation processes, but we had no major issues.

At mid-morning on a Tuesday, Auckland's international terminal still resembled a ghost town, which meant quick queues for security and restaurants in the terminal. Most stores were open with limited staff.

Business-class passengers on American Airlines have access to the Qantas Oneworld lounge in Auckland, which was dead quiet, meaning plentiful space and food options.

Boarding began on time, and the flight pulled out of the gate only a few minutes behind schedule.

Seat: Seat 2L in Business Class. This seat was an outside-facing window seat and included a fully reclining seat. Large fold-out trays allow for plenty of space for meals and there was more than enough space in the overhead lockers.

Crew: The business-class cabin was staffed by several experienced and passionate American Airlines flight attendants. They were friendly, attentive and efficient throughout the flight. They were raving about the new Auckland route and enjoyed the small festivities that had taken place around the first round trip.

Business class aboard the flight. Photo / Adam Cooper

Passengers: The inaugural flight was about two-thirds full and featured a balanced mix of Americans and Kiwis, including a couple of young families and business travellers, many of who had onward journeys from Dallas Fort Worth - American Airlines' main hub. Very little mask-wearing on the flight.

Food and drink: The main lunch/dinner meal was quick to arrive after the flight's 12.40pm takeoff. Of the four main dishes, I chose the "Grilled beef filet" - perfectly cooked alongside warm and thick hollandaise sauce and sauteed spinach. It came with a delicious salad entree. Other choices included chicken saltimbocca, seared red snapper and seared portobello mushroom with thyme.

Breakfast is not served in the business cabin at a set time, allowing passengers to sleep through if they want to, but you can order breakfast and other foods on demand, which you must do at least 1.5 hours before landing.

Business class tray tables offered plenty of space for meals. Photo / Adam Cooper

Entertainment: Each business class seat has a large screen and while the choices of movies, TV and music aren't as extensive as other airlines, it was satisfactory. It also was slightly harder to navigate than other in-flight systems.

The highlight was the airline headphones, which were also noise-cancelling and so did away with the usual engine and aircraft noise.

Wi-Fi was available on board for US$35 ($60). While expensive, this was a reliable connection that worked throughout the trip.

Arrival experience: As the first Auckland to Dallas Fort Worth flight, we arrived to great fanfare, including a ceremonial welcome by two airport fire trucks on either side of the plane, spraying their hoses on to the plane as it taxied to the gate.

The airport terminal appeared quiet on the whole but flights from Mexico and Japan arrived at a similar time, so the queue for US Customs was about 30 minutes. More than half of the customs counters were open.

The best bit: The genuine excitement from passengers and crew about the newly launched route.

The worst bit: Check-in delays at Auckland as staff get used to the new American Airlines systems, as well as the large queues for US Customs at DFW.

Final verdict: A stress-free and enjoyable flying experience that New Zealanders will likely use as another gateway to the US and beyond. Air New Zealand and others should be keeping a watchful eye on another genuine player re-entering the market, offering quality service and competitive pricing.