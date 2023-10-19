Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Hawaiian Airlines pulling out of New Zealand during winter to fly other routes

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Hawaiian Airlines operates Airbus A330s on the Auckland-Honolulu route.

Hawaiian Airlines operates Airbus A330s on the Auckland-Honolulu route.

Hawaiian Airlines is pulling out of New Zealand over winter as it moves aircraft to more lucrative routes.

The airline says that while demand is healthy, the weakness of the kiwi dollar against the greenback

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business