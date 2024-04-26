Voyager 2023 media awards
Wynyard Quarter crossing bridge - why is it closed for so long? Angry Auckland hospitality owners losing half their revenue, laying off staff

Shayne Currie
By
10 mins to read
The Conservatory bar owner Tricky Hartley. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Why will it take up to nine months to fix a vital pedestrian, tourism and business link on Auckland’s Viaduct? Angry restaurant and bar operators are facing a huge drop in revenue and are calling

