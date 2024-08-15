We’re now inside the airline’s brand-new 787 Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainer (CEET) device. The device may not be a real aircraft, but has all the small details perfectly, especially the emergency features.

While passengers are ushered out of an aircraft through the main doors, there is always a chance the door to the flight deck becomes obstructed, so pilots have an additional emergency exit.

In some planes, pilots can roll back the windows but in a 787, they escape through a hatch in the ceiling.

Reaching the hatch requires a kind of parkour, where pilots place one foot on a storage compartment behind the pilot seats, then another on the small pop-out step in the wall before hoisting themselves through a compartment in the ceiling.

“You climb up on this, climb up on that step,” Captain Morgan explains, “then open this thing up and then … gone,” he adds, pointing to the emergency escape hatch in the ceiling.

On social media, an aircraft maintenance technician in the US shared what it looks like to use the escape route.

The escape route pilots must take does depend on the type of aircraft and in a B777-300, the pilots abseil out through the windows as shown by another clip from Stig Aviation.

On these aircraft, the side windows in the cockpit can be released and wound open using a “roll-up handle”.

“Simply unwind like your 1986 Toyota Carolla,” the man joked from inside an aircraft.

Pilots then grab a set of “safety ropes” and use them to climb out of the aircraft.

For those who wonder why the windows don’t open automatically using a button, the technician explained the escape had to be manual.

“What happens when there is an incident and all power goes out?” he said.

“That’s why it’s manual, just for that reason”.